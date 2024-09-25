Week 6 Under the Lights: Bucs, Jags play tough non-region games

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Jonah Winston (4), Trey Sanders (6), Tre Darden (0), and Jamar Moultrie (2) head to midfield for the coin toss before a game between Hoover High School and Prattville High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

The midseason reprieve from region play has arrived, with teams across the state playing non-region games or taking an open date. Here’s what we’ve got on tap for this week in games involving our Under the Lights teams.

Hoover (4-1) vs. Parker (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover thumped Prattville 40-6; Parker fell to Carrollton (Ga.) 48-26 in a nationally televised contest.

What to watch: Hoover is certainly a team on the rise, having won three straight and started Class 7A, Region 3 play on a high note. The Bucs will get a stern test from another one of the top 6A teams in Parker after falling to Spain Park earlier in the season. Parker competed well against Carrollton last week, and the Thundering Herd have certainly loaded up their schedule this year.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Parker 45-19 on Sept. 14, 2001. The Bucs have won seven of 10 previous meetings in the series, which was contested every year from 1986 through 1993.

Next week: Hoover remains at home for the third straight game to host Oak Mountain; Parker hosts Jackson-Olin.

Spain Park (4-0) at James Clemens (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Spain Park knocked off Benjamin Russell 42-15; James Clemens got past Grissom.

What to watch: Even though it is not a region contest, this will be the third consecutive week with a stern test for the Jags, as they travel to take on an unbeaten Class 7A squad. The Jags have looked the part as one of the top teams in the state this year, having already beaten two 7A teams in Sparkman and Hoover to begin the year before two solid region wins.

Last meeting: James Clemens knocked off Spain Park 21-12 on Nov. 4, 2016 in the first round of the state playoffs. This will be the third meeting between the teams, but the first regular season contest.

Next week: Spain Park gets back into region play with a trip to Pelham; James Clemens travels to Florence.

Homewood (5-0) at Mountain Brook (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 52-0; Mountain Brook fell to Oxford 29-28.

What to watch: The Under the Lights Game of the Week features longtime local rivals that haven’t played in a couple years. Homewood has dominated its first five games of the year, but this non-region game will be its biggest challenge to date. Mountain Brook will have to bounce back from a tough defeat in a game it was the better team for the majority of the action.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook blew past Homewood 49-14 on Oct. 14, 2021. The Spartans have won eight of the last nine in the series and holds a 20-15 overall edge.

Next week: Homewood returns to region play to host Gardendale; Mountain Brook heads to Clay-Chalkville for a region contest.

Briarwood (0-5) vs. Leeds (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Wenonah 20-14; Leeds beat Jacksonville 42-13.

What to watch: This season has been nothing short of extremely challenging for Briarwood, which is 0-5 for the first time since 1992. The Lions have had their opportunities in multiple games, but haven’t been on the right side of things yet. A non-region game against a familiar foe certainly won’t be any easier. Leeds head coach Jerry Hood was on staff at Briarwood before taking over the Green Wave, and he has his program rolling at the moment.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Briarwood resumes region play with a trip to Corner; Leeds hosts St. Clair County.

Chelsea (4-0) at Paul Bryant (0-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Paul Bryant High School

Last week: Chelsea ran away from Calera to win 56-28; Paul Bryant took an open date.

What to watch: Chelsea got a win last week that didn’t stress head coach Todd Cassity out through the final whistle, beating Calera in impressive fashion. The Hornets now take on a down-and-out Paul Bryant team that has struggled so far this fall. While the result will have no ultimate ramifications on their season, the Hornets would love to be 5-0 and feeling good heading into the back half of the schedule.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Chelsea heads back home to play Chilton County; Paul Bryant travels to Bessemer City.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) at Thompson (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took an open date; Thompson got past Vestavia Hills 38-17.

What to watch: This was one of the best games of the year last year, as Clay-Chalkville took down Thompson with a major comeback, spearheaded by star quarterback Jaylen Mbakwe. The highlight of the night was a two-point conversion reception by offensive lineman Shaq McRoy that gave the Cougars a three-point lead late in the game. Both teams have shown the makings of being two of the state’s top teams once again, making this inter-class matchup an appealing one once again this fall.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville upset Thompson 36-33 in a nationally televised game on Sept. 28, 2023. Clay has won three of the four meetings between the two schools.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Mountain Brook in a key region game; Thompson remains home to play Hewitt-Trussville.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-1) at Pinson Valley (1-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium – Pinson Valley High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 37-16; Pinson Valley fell to Shades Valley 25-19 in overtime.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville got back on track last week. The Huskies rebounded from their loss to Hoover by running away from Hillcrest in the second half. Hewitt will take a break from region play this week to play a longtime local foe in Pinson Valley, but the Indians have been in a tough stretch the last couple seasons. This should be an opportunity for the Huskies to experience some success ahead of a trip to Thompson next week.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Pinson Valley 49-27 on Aug. 20, 2021. The Huskies have dominated the series over the years, holding a 25-7 edge in the series. Hewitt has won nine straight.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Thompson for a big region game; Pinson Valley takes an open date.

John Carroll (1-4) at Montevallo (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 20

: Friday, Sept. 20 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Montevallo High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 41-0; Montevallo took an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll ran into the best team in the region last week and fell to Ramsay. The Cavs will try to get back on the winning track this week against a non-region foe in a similar spot. Montevallo has struggled to get going this fall under Garrett Langer. The Montevallo program as a whole has been a strong one in recent years, but has moved from 3A up to 5A in the span of eight years.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Montevallo 21-19 on Oct. 10, 1997. John Carroll holds a 4-2 edge in the series.

Next week: John Carroll heads back home to play Wenonah; Montevallo hosts Selma.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

