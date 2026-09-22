Week 6 Football Preview: Bucs play out-of-state foe

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hoover QB Kaleb Freeman (7) runs the football during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on September 18, 2026 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

Week 5 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 6. Most teams are taking an open date, but a few teams are playing a non-region opponent at the season's midway point.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 6 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Thank you to Gunn Dermatology for sponsoring our coverage of Mountain Brook football this season. Visit their two locations in Mountain Brook.

Hoover (3-2) vs. Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) [4-1]

Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 59-13; Knoxville Catholic fell to Montgomery Bell Academy 35-7.

What to watch: Hoover's defense got in on the scoring against Oak Mountain, with DJ Waluyn returning an interception for a touchdown. The Bucs' offense was rolling, too, piling up 602 total yards with eight different players carrying the ball. Knoxville Catholic suffered its first loss of the season in a high-profile matchup with previously unbeaten Montgomery Bell Academy. Both teams will look to impress in a matchup of high-profile programs.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Hoover and Knoxville Catholic.

Next week: Hoover hosts Thompson, while Knoxville Catholic hosts Ensworth.

Briarwood (5-0) vs. Montgomery Catholic (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat Madison Academy 49-14; Montgomery Catholic beat Glenwood 38-15.

What to watch: Briarwood leaned almost entirely on the ground game against Madison Academy, piling up 291 rushing yards while attempting just 12 passes, with Jamison Barnes running for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Montgomery Catholic enters unbeaten in region play and riding a three-game winning streak of its own. It's an out-of-area, non-region test for the Lions as they head into the second half of the season still unbeaten.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Montgomery Catholic have never met.

Next week: Briarwood travels to St. John Paul II, while Montgomery Catholic hosts St. Paul’s.

Game of the Week

Mountain Brook (3-2) vs. Oxford (4-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chilton County 43-13; Oxford fell to Clay-Chalkville 49-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook piled up 375 total yards against Chilton County, with Butler Teague running for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Oxford was held to negative rushing yardage in its first loss of the season, a defeat to defending state champion Clay-Chalkville that snapped a four-game win streak. Mountain Brook will look to make it three straight victories as it works to build momentum in a non-region matchup.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Oxford 42-14 in 2025. The two teams have split four previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Ramsay, while Oxford has an open date.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.