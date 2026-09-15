Week 5 Football Preview: Bucs, Jags with key region games

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park RB CJ Davis (11) runs the football during a game between Thompson and Spain Park on September 11, 2026, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

Week 4 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 5.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 5 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Briarwood (4-0) vs. Madison Academy (3-1)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat Lee-Scott 42-0; Madison Academy beat Westminster Christian 52-0.

What to watch: Briarwood remains unbeaten after a lopsided win in which the Lions' defense held Lee-Scott to just 76 total yards. Madison Academy has won three straight since an opening loss to Mars Hill Bible, including back-to-back shutouts of St. John Paul II and Westminster Christian. This is a top five matchup in the Private-AA classification and could go a long way toward deciding the region title.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Madison Academy 41-17 in 2021. Briarwood leads the series 3-2.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Montgomery Catholic, while Madison Academy has an open date.

Hoover (2-2) at Oak Mountain (1-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover fell to Prattville 30-29; Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 43-13.

What to watch: Hoover lost quarterback Kaleb Freeman to injury in the second half against Prattville and nearly rallied anyway, with DJ Waluyn's pick-six and a Jordon Ward-to-Ja'Myreion Dickerson two-point conversion putting the Bucs ahead in the fourth quarter before Prattville answered with a touchdown with 13 seconds left. Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Vestavia Hills despite the lopsided final score, as both teams are looking to bounce back after region losses.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 48-21 in 2025. Hoover has won all 24 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover plays Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), while Oak Mountain has an open date.

Spain Park (3-1) at Vestavia Hills (3-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Thompson 48-14; Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 43-13.

What to watch: Spain Park's CJ Davis ran for 129 yards against Thompson but the Jaguars couldn't keep pace with Thompson. Vestavia Hills answered its own lopsided loss to Thompson with a dominant response, as Charlie Taaffe threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns to six different receivers in the win over Oak Mountain. This is a big game in terms of eventually deciding the top half of the region standings.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Spain Park 26-8 in 2023. Vestavia Hills leads the series 15-6.

Next week: Both Spain Park and Vestavia Hills have open dates.

Chelsea (0-4) vs. Pelham (2-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Ramsay 39-0; Pelham fell to Homewood 42-7.

What to watch: Chelsea is still searching for its first win of the season and hosts a Pelham team that needs a victory to remain in playoff contention in the region.

Last meeting: Chelsea fell to Pelham 19-7 in 2025. Pelham leads 12-6 in the all-time series.

Next week: Both Chelsea and Pelham have open dates.

Mountain Brook (2-2) at Chilton County (0-4)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium, Clanton

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Helena 37-0; Chilton County suffered a 28-21 loss to Calera.

What to watch: Mountain Brook snapped a two-game skid behind 279 rushing yards and dominant defense in a shutout win over Helena. It was a nice bounce-back for the improving Spartans and they now face a Chilton County that nearly earned its first win last week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Chilton County have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Oxford, while Chilton County has an open date.

Homewood (3-1) at Helena (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Husky Stadium, Helena

Last week: Homewood beat Pelham 42-7; Helena fell to Mountain Brook 37-0.

What to watch: Homewood scored five unanswered touchdowns after a tied first quarter to pull away from Pelham, with Beckham Newell catching both of Timothy Roshell and Jack Myers' touchdown passes last week. The Patriots have looked much improved since the loss to Briarwood. Helena will look to regroup after its first region loss, a shutout at the hands of Mountain Brook.

Last meeting: Helena beat Homewood 31-17 in 2023. The two programs are tied 3-3 all-time.

Next week: Homewood has an open date, while Helena hosts Pleasant Grove.

John Carroll (2-2) vs. Lee-Scott (0-4)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat St. John Paul II 44-0; Lee-Scott fell to Briarwood 42-0.

What to watch: John Carroll's Harry White threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore Aven McCall ran for two scores on just five carries in a rout of St. John Paul II last week. The Cavaliers will look to build on that performance against a Lee-Scott team that has struggled mightily at the outset this season.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Lee-Scott have never met.

Next week: John Carroll has an open date, while Lee-Scott hosts Trinity.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-1) vs. Prattville (4-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Tuscaloosa County 49-0; Prattville beat Hoover 30-29.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville scored four first-quarter touchdowns and cruised behind Jack Floyd's 258 yards and four touchdown passes. Prattville needed a touchdown with 13 seconds left to rally to beat Hoover, with Will McKay finding Deshawn Hall for the game-winner after Hall finished with 11 catches for 152 yards. Both teams enter unbeaten in Class 6A, Region 3 play.

Last meeting: Prattville beat Hewitt-Trussville 24-21 in 2025. The two programs have split their previous two meetings.

Next week: Both Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville have open dates.

Clay-Chalkville (3-1) vs. Oxford (4-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Southside-Rainbow City 55-3; Oxford beat Pell City 41-7.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville scored on its opening play from scrimmage and routed Southside behind three total touchdowns from Cayden McGhee. This will mark the first game in the newly built Cougar Stadium. Oxford enters off a run of lopsided wins of its own to open the season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Oxford 40-16 in 2025. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 15-6.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville has an open date, while Oxford travels to Mountain Brook.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.