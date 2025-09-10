Week 4 Football Preview: Bucs, Jags play home region games

× Expand Hoover running back Paxton Weatherly (20) tries to escape from two Hillcrest defenders during a game between Hoover High School and Hillcrest High School on Friday, September 5, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Region play may have only begun for most high school football teams last week, but there is plenty on the line when forecasting potential playoff seeding down the road. It's time to take a look at the Week 4 schedule.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down all the upcoming games.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 4 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Hoover (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Vestavia Hills 28-14; Hoover fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 34-26.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off an impressive win over Vestavia, as the Huskies rolled up 392 rushing yards and played another strong defensive game. Hoover, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing loss to Hillcrest after falling in a 22-0 hole in the first quarter. This game will be pivotal when it comes to how Class 7A, Region 3 shakes out this fall. Hewitt-Trussville freshman quarterback Jack Floyd will be going against a star-studded Hoover defense that features the likes of Tyson Bacon, Justyn Hartley, Trey Sanders and others that can wreck a game at a moment’s notice. Hoover’s offense will have its hands full with a Hewitt-Trussville defense that has been one of the state’s best over the last 12 months. The Huskies defensive line made life miserable for Vestavia last week.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 8-7 on Sept. 13, 2024, with a late touchdown and two-point conversion. Hoover leads the all-time series 23-6.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville has a tough road trip to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, while Hoover heads to Prattville.

Spain Park (1-1) vs. Helena (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park took an open date; Helena beat Chilton County 23-6.

What to watch: Spain Park is coming off an early open week, but the Jags probably appreciated it coming off a physical Hoover game. The Jags will hit the meat of their schedule now as they begin Class 6A, Region 3 play with a strong Helena program. Spain Park has a track record of learning its strengths and leaning into them as a season progresses, and the start of region play is a good chance to begin that process.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Helena 28-26 on Sept. 13, 2024, in the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Benjamin Russell, while Helena plays at Moody in a non-region game.

Briarwood (1-2) vs. Carver-Birmingham (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Ramsay 14-13; Carver got past John Carroll 32-19.

What to watch: This is an opportunity for Briarwood to get some positive momentum going after its thrilling first win of the season last week. The Lions are finding themselves, with solid defense, good special teams work and an offense that found a spark in sophomore quarterback Jamison Barnes. A win in this one will put Briarwood in great position for a playoff berth down the road. Carver has only played one game so far, so it remains to be seen how competitive the Rams will be this fall.

Last meeting: Carver defeated Briarwood 20-7 on Sept. 13, 2024. Briarwood won two previous meetings in the 1990s, before Carver won for the first time last fall.

Next week: Briarwood heads to Wenonah, while Carver hosts Hayden.

Oak Mountain (2-1) at Thompson (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Prattville 27-6; Thompson blew out Tuscaloosa County 69-0.

What to watch: Oak Mountain will look to rebound after a tough game last week against a much-improved Prattville squad. Thompson is going to be the superior team on paper against most teams it plays this fall, so the Eagles will need to play a perfect game to be in it in the second half.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Oak Mountain 42-7 on Sept. 13, 2024. Thompson has won nine straight in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Tuscaloosa County, while Thompson hosts Vestavia Hills.

Homewood (3-0) at Woodlawn (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Woodlawn High School

Last week: Homewood beat Mortimer Jordan 49-7; Woodlawn fell to Minor 33-26.

What to watch: Homewood has looked nothing short of dominant in its first three games of the season, and the Patriots should be able to win a fourth straight game in this one. The back half of the Patriots’ schedule will be a little tougher, but they have taken care of business exactly how they should so far this fall.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Woodlawn 52-14 on Sept. 13, 2024. Homewood has won four previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood hosts Jackson-Olin, while Woodlawn hosts Mortimer Jordan.

John Carroll (0-3) at Hayden (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hayden High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Carver 32-16; Hayden lost to Douglas 62-34.

What to watch: One of these teams will earn its first win of the season, and John Carroll hits the road hoping to get things on track. The Cavs have had a tough start to the season and have played three formidable opponents. They are hoping that pays dividends as the schedule progresses. This will certainly be a game that John Carroll needs to win if it hopes to be in contention for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

Last meeting: John Carroll defeated Hayden 36-6 on Sept. 13, 2024. The Cavs won three of five previous meetings.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Ramsay, while Hayden goes to Carver-Birmingham.

Mountain Brook (2-1) at Pell City (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 30-27 in overtime; Pell City lost to Clay-Chalkville 52-9.

What to watch: Mountain Brook dips its toe into Class 6A, Region 6 play this week with the first of three straight road games. The Spartans are coming off a thrilling overtime victory over Hueytown and will look to parlay that into a strong start to region play. Pell City has certainly shown improvement over the last year and could provide a stern test for the Spartans. Mountain Brook has had a tough two-game stretch and will need to get healthy in order to achieve its potential this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Pell City 41-14 on Sept. 13, 2024. The Spartans have won five of six meetings between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook makes a trip to Oxford, while Pell City heads to Huffman.

Vestavia Hills (2-1) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Hewitt-Trussville 28-14; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa beat Hoover 34-26.

What to watch: Although it’s still early in the season, this is a huge game in terms of Class 7A, Region 3. Vestavia does not want to drop to 0-2 in the region, and Hillcrest is riding high after knocking off Hoover last week. Vestavia will need to recover quickly after suffering some injuries in a physical game against Hewitt-Trussville last week. Hillcrest seems to have adjusted to 7A in its second year in Region 3 and will be a tough out for everyone.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hillcrest 49-17 on Sept. 13, 2024. The two teams split four previous meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson, while Hillcrest hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Shades Valley (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 12

: Friday, Sept. 12 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew past Pell City 52-9; Shades Valley fell to Oxford 45-7.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has looked nothing short of one of Class 6A’s best teams so far this season. They are clearly the superior team in this matchup, although first-year coach George Bates clearly has the Mounties headed in the right direction.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Shades Valley 42-0 on Sept. 13, 2024. Clay holds a 21-3 edge in the all-time series, and Shades Valley hasn’t beaten Clay since 2003.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Brandon (Miss.), while Shades Valley travels to Pinson Valley.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.