Week 3 Football Primer: Jags take on top-ranked Thompson

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Hewitt-Trussville vs. Spain Park Football Spain Park’s players during a game between Hewitt-Trussville and Spain Park on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

Last week was the first of the high school football season in which none of the 12 teams in the Starnes Media coverage area were affected by any schedule changes due to COVID-19. Hopefully, this week brings the same fortune, as region play is in full force.

Spain Park (2-1) vs. Thompson (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell behind early and never recovered in a 45-13 loss to Hewitt-Trussville. Thompson rolled to a 49-7 victory over Tuscaloosa County.

What to watch: Spain Park has to pick itself up following a disappointing showing against No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville last week. The road gets no easier, as the Jags now have to face the top-ranked team in Class 7A. Spain Park was solid in its first two games of the season, but will have to avoid turnovers and other mistakes if there is any hope to spring an upset.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Spain Park 47-23 on Oct. 4, 2019. Spain Park holds a 9-5 lead in the all-time series.

Hoover (3-0) vs. Gadsden City (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off rival Vestavia Hills 24-21. Gadsden City fell to Oak Mountain 38-23.

What to watch: Hoover’s offense controlled play against Vestavia Hills in the first half last week, before sputtering in the second half. Gadsden City’s offense suffered much of the same fate against Oak Mountain, as the Eagles pulled away. The Bucs have had three impressive victories to start the season, while last week was a bump in the road in an otherwise encouraging first few games for the Titans.

Last meeting: Hoover rolled past Gadsden City 42-14 in the Class 7A semifinals on Nov. 18, 2016. The Bucs have won all five meetings between the two schools.

Briarwood (2-1) vs. Woodlawn (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Chelsea 20-3. Woodlawn was shut out by Mountain Brook 51-0.

What to watch: Briarwood began Class 6A, Region 5 play on the right foot last week by knocking off Chelsea on the strength of its defense. The Lions should be able to parlay that momentum into a 2-0 region start if they play their typical fundamentally sound brand of football.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Woodlawn 38-20 on Sept. 13, 2019. Briarwood has won all four meetings between the schools, each of them coming in the last four seasons.

Chelsea (1-2) at Homewood (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Briarwood 20-3. Homewood beat McAdory 9-7 by holding onto a lead in the final moments.

What to watch: Chelsea fell flat in a loss to Briarwood last week in its Class 6A, Region 5 opener. This game will be Homewood’s first region contest of the season. Both teams have been inconsistent offensively in the early portions of the season, so whichever team is able to produce a few solid possessions early could have the upper edge.

Last meeting: Homewood picked up a 27-26 victory over Chelsea on Oct. 11, 2019. The teams have played each of the last two seasons, with Homewood winning both matchups.

Vestavia Hills (0-3) at Oak Mountain (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills’ late rally came up short in a 24-21 loss to Hoover. Oak Mountain pulled away from Gadsden City in the second half in a 38-23 win.

What to watch: Despite still being early in the season, this game could have playoff implications in Class 7A, Region 3. Oak Mountain has looked sharp overall in its first three games, while Vestavia just played its first on-field contest last week. The game could hinge largely on how much improvement the Rebels make from their first to second games.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills cruised to a 31-10 victory over Oak Mountain on Oct. 25, 2019. Vestavia holds a 13-3 lead in the all-time series.

Mountain Brook (2-0) at Huffman (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Mountain Brook dominated Woodlawn 51-0. Huffman took down Shades Valley 28-15.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has shown nothing to suggest it isn’t the top-ranked team in Class 6A, as the Spartans are currently ranked. Both the Spartans and Huffman opened Region 5 play with wins last week and will look to earn a second straight one this week.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook hung on for a 25-19 win over Huffman on Oct. 27, 2017. Mountain Brook holds a 15-13 in the all-time series.

John Carroll (1-1) at Cordova (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cordova High School

Last week: John Carroll surrendered a late touchdown and lost 27-22 to Carver-Birmingham. Cordova was blown out by Pleasant Grove 48-7.

What to watch: John Carroll took the lead late last week but came up just short in its Class 5A, Region 5 opener. The Cavs have shown plenty of encouraging signs in Will Mara’s first two games as head coach and face a Cordova playing its first home game this week.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Cordova have not met since the 1950s, but Cordova beat the Cavs 26-14 in 1958. Cordova took seven of eight games against John Carroll in the decade.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) at Tuscaloosa County (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville dominated Spain Park 45-13. Tuscaloosa County fell to Thompson 49-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is coming off a dominant showing in its Class 7A, Region 3 opener and has a highly anticipated game against Thompson next week, so it will be imperative for the Huskies to not look ahead. After an encouraging win to begin the season, Tuscaloosa County has dropped its last two games.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville squeaked out a 24-21 win over Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 18, 2019. Hewitt has won four of the five games between the two schools.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) vs. Gardendale (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville dispatched Jasper 40-7. Gardendale fell to Pinson Valley 26-15.

What to watch: Two of the top teams in Class 6A, Region 6 will square off in this one in a key region game. Clay’s offense has scored 77 points over the two games the Cougars have played, while Gardendale’s defense was stout before giving up 26 points to Pinson last week.

Last meeting: Gardendale knocked off Clay-Chalkville 38-35 on Sept. 20, 2019. It was the first time in eight tries the Rockets defeated the Cougars.

Pinson Valley (2-1) at Minor (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 11

: Friday, Sept. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Pinson Valley earned a 26-15 win over Gardendale. Minor defeated Mortimer Jordan 27-14.

What to watch: Minor is off to a strong start to the season and returns home to face a Pinson team that has looked much better the last two weeks following a rough showing in the opener against Hewitt-Trussville. Both teams figure to be in the playoff picture from Class 6A, Region 6, so Friday’s contest could go a long way toward seeding.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley rolled past Minor 48-8 on Sept. 8, 2017. Minor has won the other three matchups between the schools.