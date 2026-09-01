Week 3 Football Preview: Bucs in Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by Emma Speed Hoover vs. Opelika Football Hoover's sideline during a game between Hoover and Opelika on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at Bulldog Stadium. Photo by Emma Speed.

Week 2 is in the books, with region play beginning for most teams in Week 3.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 3 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Game of the Week

Hoover (2-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (1-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover beat Opelika 21-7; Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-20.

What to watch: Hoover enters its Class 6A, Region 3 opener at 2-0 after grinding out a road win at Opelika behind Kaleb Freeman's three touchdowns. The Bucs have also been elite on defense over the first two weeks, allowing a combined 15 points in their first two games. Hewitt-Trussville will look to rebound after a lopsided loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa after such an impressive start to the season with its win over Auburn.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Hoover 17-14 in 2025. Hoover holds a 23-7 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Hoover hosts Prattville, while Hewitt-Trussville travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Oak Mountain (1-1) at Spain Park (2-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain beat Buckhorn 38-14; Spain Park beat Bessemer City 35-0.

What to watch: Both teams enter their Class 6A, Region 3 opener off wins last week. Oak Mountain won the first game of the Jason Kervin tenure last week, as the Eagles ran away with a win over Buckhorn. Spain Park is off to a 2-0 start and surged to a shutout win last week against a solid Bessemer City team.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Oak Mountain 42-17 in 2023. Spain Park has won 15 of the 22 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills, while Spain Park hosts Thompson.

Briarwood (2-0) vs. Westminster Christian (0-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat Homewood 17-14; Westminster Christian fell to Douglas 47-14.

What to watch: Briarwood enters its Private-AA, Region 2 opener at 2-0 after John Campbell's 97-yard kickoff return sparked a win over Homewood, snapping a two-game skid in that series. Briarwood has impressed with two impressive wins to begin the season and now begins region play as one of the top teams in its classification. Westminster Christian is off to an 0-2 start and looking for its first win of the season.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Westminster Christian have never met.

Next week: Briarwood travels to Lee-Scott Academy, while Westminster Christian hosts Madison Academy.

Chelsea (0-2) at Calera (1-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Gardendale beat Chelsea 37-15; Calera had an open date.

What to watch: Chelsea opens Class 5A, Region 4 play still searching for its first win under new coach Tad Niblett, having dropped its first two games. But the slate clears for region play, giving the Hornets new life this week. Calera, under coach Scott Rials, opened its season with a win over Wenonah before an idle week and enters region play fresh.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Calera 42-25 in 2025. Calera has won 22 of the 38 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Ramsay; Calera hosts Chilton County.

Mountain Brook (1-1) at Homewood (1-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to UMS-Wright 13-6; Briarwood beat Homewood 17-14.

What to watch: Both teams enter Class 5A, Region 4 play at 1-1 after their first losses of the season last week. Mountain Brook will look to bounce back after an uneven performance last week, while playing its third straight road game to begin the season. Homewood will try to regroup after falling to Briarwood. The Patriots had their chances late, but turned the ball over in the final minute.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Homewood 25-24 in overtime last fall on Bennett Jordan’s miraculous two-point conversion. Mountain Brook has won six straight in the series, and holds a 22-15 edge.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Helena on Thursday, Sept. 10, while Homewood travels to Pelham.

John Carroll (1-1) vs. American Christian (1-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Talladega 16-14; American Christian had an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll enters Private-AA, Region 2 play at 1-1 after erasing an early deficit to beat Talladega on a late kick from Max Sullivan last week. American Christian is 1-0 and is expected to be one of the top teams in the region this season after many years of success in Class 4A.

Last meeting: John Carroll and American Christian have never met.

Next week: John Carroll travels to St. John Paul II on Thursday, Sept. 10, while American Christian hosts Randolph.

Vestavia Hills (2-0) at Thompson (2-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Benjamin Russell 23-7; Thompson beat Clay-Chalkville 37-13.

What to watch: Two of the state's best teams meet in their Class 6A, Region 3 opener, both entering at 2-0. Thompson enters off back-to-back extremely impressive wins over Central-Phenix and Clay-Chalkville, including four touchdown passes from Alabama commit Trent Seaborn in last week’s win. Vestavia Hills has outscored its first two opponents 55-21, passing two early-season tests against strong Class 5A foes.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 35-3 in 2025. Thompson has won 18 of the 32 meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Oak Mountain, while Thompson travels to Spain Park.

Clay-Chalkville (1-1) at Springville (0-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Friday, Sept. 4 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Bagley-Harris Stadium – Springville High

Last week: Clay-Chalkville fell to Thompson 37-13; Springville fell to Priceville 39-16.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville opens Class 5A, Region 6 play looking to regroup after its first loss in over a year. The Cougars challenged themselves right off the bat with consecutive high-profile games, so they will be no strangers to adversity this season. Springville is off to an 0-2 start and will be looking to make things difficult for the Cougars.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Springville have never met.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Southside, while Springville travels to St. Clair County.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.