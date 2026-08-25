Week 2 Football Preview: Bucs head to Opelika

× Expand Hoover linebacker Khonor Latham (25) celebrates after a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Muscle Shoals High School on Friday, August 21, 2026, at the Hoover Met.

Week 1 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams turn right around for a busy Week 2 slate.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 1 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Thank you to Southlake Orthopaedics for sponsoring our coverage of Hoover football this season.

Hoover (1-0) at Opelika (0-0)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Thursday, Aug. 27 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Bulldog Stadium – Opelika High School

Last week: Hoover beat Muscle Shoals 14-8; Opelika had an open date and has not played yet.

What to watch: Hoover survived a defensive struggle to open the season and now hits the road for the first time, taking on an Opelika program under first-year coach Jonathan Chandler. Chandler came to Opelika from Montgomery Catholic, after a year leading the Knights. Opelika is fresh off an appearance in the Class 7A state championship game last fall.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Opelika 32-29 in 2024. Hoover has won all four meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to Hewitt-Trussville to begin region play, while Opelika hosts Enterprise.

Spain Park (1-0) vs. Bessemer City (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Sparkman 17-13; Bessemer City defeated Pell City 31-14.

What to watch: Spain Park opened the season with a tight win on the road and returns home looking to build on it under fifth-year coach Tim Vakakes. Bessemer City has been a program on the rise in recent seasons, making the playoffs the last three years and winning a playoff game last fall. The Purple Tigers will be a solid test for the Jags early in the season.

Last meeting: Bessemer City beat Spain Park 42-35 in 2019. The two programs have split their four all-time meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Oak Mountain to begin region play, while Bessemer City hosts Paul Bryant.

Game of the Week

Homewood (1-0) at Briarwood (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat John Carroll 31-14; Briarwood beat Moody 35-7.

What to watch: Both teams opened the season with double-digit wins, setting up this yearly non-region clash with plenty of momentum on both sides. Briarwood manhandled defending state champion Moody last week in a bit of a surprise manner, while Homewood simply took care of business in the Battle of Lakeshore against John Carroll. This game will reveal a little bit more about the strengths and weaknesses of both sides before region play begins.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Briarwood 27-0 in 2025. Homewood has won the last two meetings in this series after Briarwood had won three of the four before that.

Next week: Homewood hosts Mountain Brook to begin region play, while Briarwood hosts Westminster Christian.

Mountain Brook (1-0) at UMS-Wright (0-1)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Ervin S. Cooper Stadium – UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Hueytown 60-18; UMS-Wright fell to Jackson Prep (Miss.) 42-35.

What to watch: Mountain Brook put up a season-opening rout and now travels to Mobile for a first-ever meeting with a UMS-Wright program that owns nine state championships. UMS-Wright has been a Class 5A program in recent years but is now part of the Private-AA division. This will likely present a much steeper challenge for the Spartans.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and UMS-Wright have never met.

Next week: Mountain Brook heads to Homewood to begin region play, while UMS-Wright travels to St. Michael.

Chelsea (0-1) vs. Gardendale (0-1)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea lost to Southside-Gadsden 30-7; Gardendale fell to St. Clair County 34-7.

What to watch: Chelsea will look to bounce back from a season-opening loss under new coach Tad Niblett. The Hornets will get that opportunity against a Gardendale program that has fallen on hard times in recent seasons.

Last meeting: Gardendale beat Chelsea 41-28 in 2017. Gardendale has won three of the four meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Calera to begin region play, while Gardendale hosts Jackson-Olin.

Oak Mountain (0-1) vs. Buckhorn (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Pelham 45-38; Buckhorn defeated Decatur 23-20 in overtime.

What to watch: Oak Mountain fell in a shootout to open new coach Jason Kervin's tenure and will look to tighten things up against Buckhorn. The Eagles held a two-touchdown lead in the second half but were unable to hang on, presenting the Eagles with both plenty of positives but some things to improve upon. Buckhorn effectively jumped up a class, remaining a Class 6A team after the reclassification.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Buckhorn 31-6 in 2011. The two programs have split their four all-time meetings.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Spain Park to begin region play, while Buckhorn hosts Hazel Green.

John Carroll (0-1) at Talladega (0-1)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Mary Dumas Stadium – Talladega High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Homewood 31-14; Talladega lost to Lincoln 36-29.

What to watch: Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after losses a week ago. John Carroll will lean on the experience gained in a competitive Week 1 loss to Homewood as it looks to get in the win column.

Last meeting: Talladega beat John Carroll 12-7 in 2013. John Carroll has won five of the nine meetings between the two programs.

Next week: John Carroll hosts American Christian to begin region play, while Talladega travels to Ashville.

Vestavia Hills (1-0) at Benjamin Russell (0-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Parker 32-14. Benjamin Russell’s season opener was postponed after an electrical issue at Alabama A&M in a game against Mae Jemison.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills hits the road for the first time this season to face a Benjamin Russell program that went 12-2 in coach Kirk Johnson's first season last fall, after he arrived from Montgomery Catholic, having won back-to-back state titles there. Benjamin Russell projects to be one of the top teams in 5A this fall, while Vestavia was impressive in its season-opener against Parker.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell beat Vestavia Hills 45-42 in 1997 in the semifinals. The two programs have split their two previous meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Thompson to begin region play, while Benjamin Russell heads to Park Crossing.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-0) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 28

Friday, Aug. 28 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Auburn 56-42; Hillcrest shut out Tuscaloosa County 64-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville was extremely impressive in its Week 1 win over No. 3 Auburn. Sophomore quarterback Jack Floyd totaled seven touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense. The Huskies will want to achieve similar output this week against a stout Hillcrest team that will be a contender in Class 5A.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24-0 in 2025. Hewitt-Trussville has won both meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Hoover to begin region play, while Hillcrest travels to Hueytown.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) at Thompson (1-0)

Date: Thursday, Aug. 27

Thursday, Aug. 27 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Creekside (Ga.) 29-20; Thompson blew past Central-Phenix City 41-14.

What to watch: The defending Class 6A champions travel to face the defending Class 7A champions in one of the marquee games of the young season. This game has turned into one of the season’s best games each of the last four years, with Clay-Chalkville earning the win each of the last three seasons. Both teams faced stout Week 1 opponents and impressed in victories to begin the season.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Thompson 28-24 in 2025. Clay-Chalkville has won five of the six meetings between the two programs.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Springville to begin region play, while Thompson hosts Vestavia Hills.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.