Week 10 Football Preview: Bucs head to rival Vestavia Hills

× Expand Hoover defensive end Justyn Hartley (0) enters the field during a game between Hoover High School and Thompson High School on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

We're down to the last week of region play. Many teams wrap up the regular season this week, and most are looking forward to one last opportunity to improve their playoff positioning.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down the playoff scenarios and the upcoming games.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 10 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Hoover (6-3) at Vestavia Hills (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 33-30; Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 56-10.

What to watch: This rivalry game is one of the key games left in Class 7A, Region 3 play. There are still five teams in the hunt for the four playoff spots, with Hoover and Vestavia among them. Hoover is riding high after a last-second upset win over Thompson last week, and Vestavia has been rolling the last three weeks. There is a scenario where the winner of this game is in the playoffs and the loser is out, pending the result of the Prattville vs. Thompson game at the same time, so this game carries heavy importance for both squads.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-20 on Oct. 25, 2024. Hoover holds a 39-21 edge in the series, with Hoover winning eight of the past nine.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Montgomery Catholic next week, while Hoover takes its open date.

Spain Park (6-2) vs. Chilton County (1-7)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-13; Chilton County took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park has already locked up the No. 2 seed from Class 6A, Region 3 and will look to continue its strong play of late. The Jags have won four straight and have impressed over the last several weeks, with the defense playing at an elite level alongside its explosive offense.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Chilton County 37-6 on Oct. 25, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Gardendale to cap off the regular season, while Chilton County hosts Elmore County in the season finale.

Mountain Brook (6-3) vs. Shades Valley (2-6)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Huffman 43-0; Shades Valley took its open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will try to cap off the regular season on a high note. With a win, it is likely the Spartans can earn a home playoff game in the first round as the second seed out of Class 6A, Region 6. The Spartans would love nothing more than to continue some positive momentum ahead of its open date and a home playoff date. Things should set up nicely for Mountain Brook over the next few weeks.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Shades Valley 37-0 on Oct. 24, 2024. Shades Valley holds a 23-14 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Mountain Brook takes its open date ahead of the playoffs; Shades Valley travels to Booker T. Washington.

Briarwood (4-4) vs. Hayden (0-9)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood took its open date; Hayden fell to Wenonah 22-6.

What to watch: Briarwood still has a chance at the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Region 5, depending on the outcome of the Corner vs. Carver-Birmingham game. The Lions should be able to notch a win in their final region contest here.

Last meeting: Briarwood rolled past Hayden 50-16 in the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Briarwood travels to McAdory next Thursday, while Hayden’s season is over.

Chelsea (5-3) vs. Benjamin Russell (7-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 21-9; Benjamin Russell blew past Pelham 32-7.

What to watch: Chelsea has been eliminated from playoff contention, so it’s final region contest of the season carries little importance other than aiming to notch an upset against one of the top Class 6A teams this fall. The Hornets have been decimated by injuries over the second half of the season and were unable to hold onto the lead in the second half last week.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell shut out Chelsea 34-0 on Oct. 25, 2024. The Wildcats have a 6-1 edge in the series and have won the last six.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Oak Mountain, while Benjamin Russell travels to Percy Julian.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-8)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Oak Mountain 36-21; Tuscaloosa County fell to Vestavia Hills 56-10.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is back on the winning track after last week’s victory and is looking to cap off the regular season with another win over the winless Wildcats. The Huskies are most likely to end up as the No. 2 seed in Class 7A, Region 3, but there are a few scenarios depending on how other games shake out that could mix things up.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Tuscaloosa County 49-0 on Oct. 25, 2024. The Huskies have a 9-1 edge in the series and have won the last eight.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville takes its open date ahead of the playoffs, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Paul Bryant.

Homewood (7-1) vs. Minor (4-4)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood earned a 35-28 win over Parker; Minor suffered a 46-40 loss in triple overtime.

What to watch: Homewood is fresh off its biggest win of the year, winning the Class 6A, Region 5 title with its win over Parker last week. The Patriots have two more games this season to gain more momentum for the playoffs. Minor, on the other hand, is down to its last chance in terms of playoff hopes. The Tigers must notch a win in this contest to earn a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Minor 41-0 on Oct. 24, 2024. Homewood holds a 6-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to James Clemens next Thursday, while Minor hosts Northridge.

Oak Mountain (3-5) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium – Hillcrest High

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 36-21; Hillcrest lost to Prattville 38-31 in overtime.

What to watch: Neither team is going to make the Class 7A playoffs in a crowded and competitive Region 3, so they are playing out the string. Hillcrest will be playing its 10th game, so the Patriots are looking to go out on a high note. Oak Mountain is a young team aiming to continue improving and growing, so every chance the Eagles get to take the field, they are attempting to make the most of the opportunity.

Last meeting: Hillcrest knocked off Oak Mountain 50-36 on Oct. 25, 2024. Hillcrest has won five of seven in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Chelsea for a county rivalry game, while Hillcrest’s season is over.

Clay-Chalkville (9-0) vs. Pinson Valley (3-5)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 24

: Friday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Oxford 40-16; Pinson Valley narrowly lost to Pell City 24-21.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has been dominant this season and has one final chance to make a statement before the playoffs begin. The 16 points they allowed last week to Oxford is the second most they have allowed all season, which speaks to how dominant they have been on defense. The offense has been clicking along just fine as well, giving hope to a long playoff run.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville blew past Pinson Valley 63-6 on Oct. 24, 2024. Clay has a 14-7 edge in the all-time series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville takes its open date ahead of the playoffs, while Pinson Valley travels to Hueytown.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.