Week 1 Football Preview: Bucs begin season with national TV game

High school football season is officially here, with a full slate of games this Friday night, as all 11 Under the Lights teams kick it off.

This week marks a fresh start for everyone in the state, with hope abounding for all.

Hoover vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

: 8 p.m. (ESPN2) Location: Hoover Met

Last season: Hoover finished 10-3, advancing to the semifinals of the playoffs.

What to watch: Hoover opens the season with high expectations but certainly doesn’t get an easy game right out of the gate. The Bucs will be featured on national television, playing at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 with the opportunity to showcase its program and the Hoover Met. IMG Academy is a powerhouse, so if the Bucs are competitive in this game, regardless of the result, that will provide great confidence for the rest of the year.

Last meeting: IMG beat Hoover 38-7 on Nov. 1, 2019. IMG has won all three previous games between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover travels to crosstown rival Spain Park next week.

Spain Park at Sparkman

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Sparkman High School

Last season: Spain Park finished 12-1, only losing in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Sparkman finished 5-5 for the third straight season.

What to watch: Spain Park has not been afraid to take on a challenging non-region schedule, playing three Class 7A foes for the second straight year. The Jags beat all three of them last year and will look to get the season started on that note once again. This game wasn’t close last year.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Sparkman on Aug. 23, 2024. The Jags have won three of the four meetings all time.

Next week: Spain Park hosts rival Hoover, while Sparkman travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Mountain Brook vs. Demopolis

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 8-4, reaching the second round of the playoffs. Demopolis went 7-4, falling in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

What to watch: Demopolis has made the playoffs 29 straight years, but this is an opponent Mountain Brook should beat to start off the season. The Spartans have returners at several key spots that should allow them to expect to start off on a strong note this fall.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Demopolis 28-0 on Aug. 23, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Both teams take on reigning state champions next week, with Mountain Brook traveling to Parker and Demopolis hosting Jackson.

Game of the Week

Oak Mountain at Briarwood

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last season: Both teams missed the playoffs. Oak Mountain finished 4-6, while Briarwood finished with a 5-5 record.

What to watch: These schools are five minutes apart from each other, and it feels like a critical rivalry game for both teams to set the tone for the season. The Eagles aspire to compete in Class 7A, Region 3, and a loss to a 5A foe would throw plenty of water on those goals. Briarwood lost its first five games of the year last fall and the slow start proved to be the demise of the Lions.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Briarwood 38-28 on Aug. 23, 2024. Briarwood holds a 4-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams are at home next week. Briarwood hosts Homewood and Oak Mountain hosts Pelham.

Chelsea vs. Charles Henderson

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last season: Chelsea finished 6-5, advancing to the first round of the playoffs. Charles Henderson went 0-9.

What to watch: Chelsea got off to a great start last fall, but endured a slow finishing stretch. The Hornets will look to get off to a blistering pace from the outset again this year, and a struggling Charles Henderson program seems to be the perfect opportunity for just that.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Wetumpka, while Charles Henderson plays at Highland Home.

John Carroll at Homewood

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last season: John Carroll finished 3-7, missing the playoffs. Homewood posted a 9-3 record, getting to the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: The Battle of Lakeshore has been pretty lopsided in recent years, but John Carroll’s upset win in the rivalry game in 2023 was the launching pad for the Cavs’ stellar season. John Carroll is hoping for this season to be more like 2023 and not as much like 2024, which was disappointing. Homewood seems to be a team set for a breakout season in Class 6A, with Kaleb Carson taking over at quarterback as the full-time starter and several key returners on both sides of the ball.

Last meeting: Homewood beat John Carroll 35-6 on Aug. 23, 2024. Homewood holds a 27-7-2 edge in the series, winning eight of the last nine in the series.

Next week: Homewood travels to Briarwood, while John Carroll hosts St. Michael.

Vestavia Hills vs. Westside (S.C.)

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished 6-6, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills struggled to an 0-3 start last season against a brutal opening stretch. The Rebels replaced Carver-Montgomery on the schedule with Westside, the Class AAAA runner-up last year, so it’s not like they will instead get an easy game to start the year.

Last meeting: It will be the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Auburn next Thursday.

Hewitt-Trussville vs. JAG

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished 8-3, reaching the first round of the playoffs. JAG finished the year with a 2-8 record.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has every reason to expect a big season, and the Huskies should expect to begin that campaign with a convincing home victory to kick it off. This will be the first game on the Huskies’ newly-minted turf at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off JAG 50-6 on Aug. 23, 2024, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Gadsden City, while JAG has an open date.

Clay-Chalkville at Hueytown

Date : Friday, Aug. 22

: Friday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last season: Clay-Chalkville finished 9-3, advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Hueytown went 9-4, advancing to the quarterfinals.

What to watch: Two of the best Class 6A programs will square off to begin the season. Clay-Chalkville and Hueytown played a class in the 2021 state championship game and have both remained in the upper echelon of 6A in the years that have followed. Both teams have aspirations to be good yet again. The Cougars were a little disappointed after falling in the second round of the playoffs last fall and return quarterback Aaron Frye and several other playmakers. Hueytown will provide a stout test right off the bat.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Hueytown 28-7 on Aug. 23, 2024. Clay-Chalkville has won each of the five previous meetings.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Ramsay, while Hueytown takes an open date.

