Week 0 Football Primer: Waldrop, Vakakes begin tenures

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20210903 Spain Park at Hewitt-Trussville football Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) looks to pass during the first half of a football game between Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Trussville, Ala. The Huskies beat the Jaguars, 38-17. Photo by Laura Chramer

The 2022 high school football season has arrived, with many of the local teams kicking the season off in Week 0.

Mountain Brook at Vestavia Hills

Date : Thursday, Aug. 18

: Thursday, Aug. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 12-2 and advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. Vestavia Hills finished 4-6, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

What to watch: This is quite a matchup to begin the season for both teams. Robert Evans has taken over at his alma mater, Vestavia Hills, after spending the past four years as the defensive coordinator at Mountain Brook. The Spartans have high hopes once again this season, while the Rebels are looking to get back on the winning side of things.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Vestavia Hills 33-3 in blowout fashion on Aug. 20, 2021. Vestavia’s last win in the rivalry came in 2016. Vestavia leads the all-time series 29-27.

Chelsea vs. Helena

Date : Thursday, Aug. 18

: Thursday, Aug. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl

Last season: Chelsea finished 4-7, reaching the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Helena finished 9-2, falling in the first round of the playoffs after starting the year 9-0.

What to watch: There has been plenty of change for Chelsea over the offseason. The Hornets got a new coach in Todd Cassity and moved into the toughest region in the state — Class 7A, Region 3. Helena is looking to regain the momentum it accumulated last season, winning the first nine games before faltering down the stretch.

Last meeting: Helena knocked off Chelsea 27-14 on Aug. 27, 2021. The Huskies have won three of the last four in the series after Chelsea won the first four matchups.

Briarwood at Clay-Chalkville

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last season: Briarwood finished 10-2, reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, where the Lions fell to Clay-Chalkville. The Cougars went 15-0, winning the Class 6A state championship for the third time in program history.

What to watch: Both teams were excellent last season and both should be once again this season. Clay-Chalkville has to replace some key pieces after winning it all in 2021, but comes in as the unanimous top-ranked team in 6A. Briarwood has one more season of 5-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, but it remains to be seen what the Lions will be able to place around him.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville pulled away from Briarwood, winning 56-21 in the second round of the state playoffs Nov. 12, 2021. That is the only meeting to date between the two foes.

Hewitt-Trussville at Central-Phenix City

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 8 p.m. eastern (7 p.m. central)

: 8 p.m. eastern (7 p.m. central) Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished 9-3, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Central finished 13-1, suffering its only loss in the 7A state championship game.

What to watch: This is one of the top matchups in 7A to begin the season, as the Red Devils and Huskies square off in a battle of preseason top five teams.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met in a game.

Hoover vs. Auburn

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl

Last season: Hoover finished 12-1, its only loss coming in the semifinals of the Class 7A playoffs. Auburn finished 10-3, also advancing to the semifinals.

What to watch: This is another matchup of preseason top five teams, between programs that came a game away from the state championship a season ago. Hoover has a new coach in Wade Waldrop and will look to retain its status as one of the top programs in the state through a change in leadership.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated Auburn 20-3 in the state championship game Dec. 6, 2013, in the only previous meeting between the two schools.

Homewood vs. John Carroll

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Seibert Stadium – Samford University

Last season: Homewood finished 6-6, advancing to the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs. John Carroll finished the season 5-5, missing the playoffs for the 12th straight season.

What to watch: The matchup is being dubbed the Battle of Lakeshore, as the two local programs square off once again for the first time in five years. Both programs are looking to take the next step, with Homewood hoping to get back closer to 10 wins, while John Carroll is aiming to break the playoff barrier for the first time in more than a decade.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated John Carroll 35-7 on Oct. 6, 2017. Homewood leads the all-time series 26-5.

Spain Park vs. Calera

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last season: Spain Park finished 2-8, failing to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Calera finished 7-4, advancing to the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park has a new head coach in Tim Vakakes, who takes over after nine seasons at Jackson-Olin. He has instilled a fresh style and mindset into the program, with the Jags looking to begin building back into a top-tier program. Calera rebounded last fall after three consecutive losing seasons and has generated plenty of preseason buzz this fall.

Last meeting: Spain Park and Calera have never met in a game.

Oak Mountain vs. Northridge

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last season: Oak Mountain finished 7-5, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Northridge went 7-4, making it to the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is beginning its first season in the post-Evan Smith era. The Eagles will have plenty to figure out on the offensive side of the ball, but feel strongly about the returners they have on defense.

Last meeting: Northridge defeated Oak Mountain 22-7 on Sept. 23, 2011. Northridge has won both previous meetings between the schools.

Pinson Valley at Florence

Date : Friday, Aug. 19

: Friday, Aug. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Braly Municipal Stadium

Last season: Pinson Valley finished 9-4, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs. Florence finished 5-6, advancing to the Class 7A playoffs.

What to watch: Lee Guess takes the reins of the Pinson Valley program after being an assistant for the last several years. Pinson Valley is making a trip to a 7A team to open the season as they try to stay near the top of the 6A standings.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley defeated Florence 45-20 on Nov. 10, 2017, in the first round of the state playoffs.

