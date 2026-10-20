Jags set for regional tournament

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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Peyton Harrington (2) hitting through Thompson bl
Spain Park's Peyton Harrington (2) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) blocks Thompson’s hitter at t
Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Kendell Hyde (14) hitting against Thompson blocke
Spain Park's Kendall Hyde (14) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Head Volleyball Coach: Justin Kisor coaching Spai
Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Payton Bohan (27) swing down the line against Tho
Spain Park's Payton Bohan (27) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park and Oak Mountain players get all area team (left to r
All-area team at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) tips the ball for a kill agains
Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
The high school volleyball postseason continues this week.
Spain Park plays Hewitt-Trussville at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Class 6A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.
The Jaguars finished second in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament, which they hosted, beating Prattville 3-0 in the semifinals before falling to Thompson 3-2 in the championship match. Hewitt-Trussville won the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament, beating Vestavia Hills 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) in the final. The Huskies also beat Spain Park 3-2 on Oct. 6.
Winning the first match clinches a spot at the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. After that, the next two matches determine seeding for state. The winner plays the winner of Bob Jones and Huntsville in a 1 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 9 a.m. Thursday.
View the Class 6A North bracket at this link.