Jags set for regional tournament

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Peyton Harrington (2) hitting through Thompson bl Spain Park's Peyton Harrington (2) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) blocks Thompson’s hitter at t Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Kendell Hyde (14) hitting against Thompson blocke Spain Park's Kendall Hyde (14) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Head Volleyball Coach: Justin Kisor coaching Spai Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Payton Bohan (27) swing down the line against Tho Spain Park's Payton Bohan (27) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park and Oak Mountain players get all area team (left to r All-area team at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) tips the ball for a kill agains Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

The high school volleyball postseason continues this week.

Spain Park plays Hewitt-Trussville at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Class 6A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Jaguars finished second in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament, which they hosted, beating Prattville 3-0 in the semifinals before falling to Thompson 3-2 in the championship match. Hewitt-Trussville won the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament, beating Vestavia Hills 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20) in the final. The Huskies also beat Spain Park 3-2 on Oct. 6.

Winning the first match clinches a spot at the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. After that, the next two matches determine seeding for state. The winner plays the winner of Bob Jones and Huntsville in a 1 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 9 a.m. Thursday.

View the Class 6A North bracket at this link.