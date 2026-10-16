Jags advance past area volleyball tournament

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Peyton Harrington (2) hitting through Thompson bl Spain Park's Peyton Harrington (2) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) blocks Thompson’s hitter at t Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Kendell Hyde (14) hitting against Thompson blocke Spain Park's Kendall Hyde (14) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Head Volleyball Coach: Justin Kisor coaching Spai Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Payton Bohan (27) swing down the line against Tho Spain Park's Payton Bohan (27) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park and Oak Mountain players get all area team (left to r All-area team at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo courtesy of Minh Lam Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) tips the ball for a kill agains Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

Spain Park and Hoover both played in high school volleyball area tournaments this week.

Spain Park finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament on Thursday at home, beating Prattville 3-0 in the semifinals before falling to Thompson 3-2 in the championship match.

Spain Park advances to the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Finley Center in Hoover, where it plays Class 6A, Area 6 champion Hewitt-Trussville.

Elsewhere, Hoover’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Vestavia Hills in the semifinals of the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament on Thursday at Hewitt-Trussville.