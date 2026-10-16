Jags advance past area volleyball tournament

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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Peyton Harrington (2) hitting through Thompson bl
Spain Park's Peyton Harrington (2) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) blocks Thompson’s hitter at t
Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Kendell Hyde (14) hitting against Thompson blocke
Spain Park's Kendall Hyde (14) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Head Volleyball Coach: Justin Kisor coaching Spai
Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Payton Bohan (27) swing down the line against Tho
Spain Park's Payton Bohan (27) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park and Oak Mountain players get all area team (left to r
All-area team at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
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Photo courtesy of Minh Lam
Spain Park’s Chloe Shumate (7) tips the ball for a kill agains
Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) at the area tournament on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Spain Park High School. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam.
Spain Park and Hoover both played in high school volleyball area tournaments this week.
Spain Park finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament on Thursday at home, beating Prattville 3-0 in the semifinals before falling to Thompson 3-2 in the championship match.
Spain Park advances to the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Finley Center in Hoover, where it plays Class 6A, Area 6 champion Hewitt-Trussville.
Elsewhere, Hoover’s season ended with a 3-0 loss to Vestavia Hills in the semifinals of the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament on Thursday at Hewitt-Trussville.