Bucs, Jags finishing up regular season

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park teammates celebrate during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park and Hoover's high school volleyball teams are headed into area tournament play.

Spain Park is 33-9 on the season. At the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood, the Jaguars beat Montgomery Catholic, St. Clair County, Northridge and Guntersville, all 2-0, and lost to Mountain Brook 2-0. On Tuesday, Spain Park beat Auburn 3-0 and lost to Hewitt-Trussville 3-2.

Lynlee Franks ran the offense with 134 assists, 36 digs and seven aces, and reached 500 career assists. Chloe Shumate had 56 kills and a .333 hitting percentage, and reached 500 career kills. Peyton Harrington added 45 kills and 51 digs, Camdyn Kyes had 71 digs and 11 assists, and Sarah Latham had 28 kills and nine blocks. Those totals do not include Tuesday's matches.

Head coach Justin Kisor also picked up his 300th career win.

Spain Park is the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A, Area 5 Tournament, which it will host Thursday, Oct. 15. The Jaguars open against Prattville at 4 p.m. Oak Mountain and Thompson meet at 5:30 p.m., and the winners play for the area championship at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, Hoover has wrapped up the regular season and is preparing for the Class 6A, Area 6 Tournament at Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Oct. 15. Hoover plays Vestavia Hills at 3 p.m. Hewitt-Trussville and Tuscaloosa County meet at 1 p.m., and the winners play for the area championship at 5 p.m.