Jags, Bucs getting into area play

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Sarah Latham (35) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park and Hoover are deep into the middle of their high school volleyball seasons.

Spain Park went 2-1 over the past week, with Camdyn Kyes surpassing 1,500 career digs along the way. That stretch pushed Spain Park to 20-4 on the season.

Kyes anchored the back row with 64 digs, 39 receptions on just two errors and five aces. Peyton Harrington added 18 kills, 35 digs and three aces, and Chloe Shumate contributed 37 kills. Sarah Latham chipped in 18 kills and five blocks, and setter Lynlee Franks ran the offense with 67 assists and 20 digs.

Spain Park plays in the Margaret Blalock Tournament this weekend, then faces Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville on Oct. 6.

Elsewhere, Hoover dropped both of its matches over the past week, falling to Mountain Brook 3-1 on Sept. 24 and Vestavia Hills 3-1 on Sept. 29.

Hoover hosts McGill-Toolen on Thursday, then plays in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend, before traveling to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday.