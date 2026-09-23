Kyes breaks career digs record at Spain Park

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Camdyn Kyes (3) waits for the ball during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park High School's volleyball team put together a busy week, with a road loss to open things, a dominant run through the HeffStrong Tournament, and a road win over Thompson to close it out.

The Jaguars went 8-2 over the stretch. Spain Park opened Thursday with a loss at Jasper, then rattled off seven wins over the HeffStrong Tournament weekend, beating West Blocton, Lipscomb Academy, Clay-Chalkville, West Morgan, Muscle Shoals, Homewood and Houston, with their only loss of the tournament coming against Spanish Fort. Spain Park closed the week with a 3-1 win over Thompson on Tuesday.

Camdyn Kyes highlighted the stretch by breaking the school's career digs record, previously held by Audrey Rothman, and now stands at 1,345 and counting.

Peyton Harrington led the way with 98 kills, 56 digs and 12 aces. Kyes added 91 digs, 22 assists and 13 aces. Chloe Shumate contributed 94 kills and 12 blocks, Sarah Latham added 45 kills and 19 blocks, and setter Lynlee Franks ran the offense with 108 assists and 28 digs.

Spain Park is at Prattville on Sept. 24 and Enterprise on Sept. 26.

Elsewhere, Hoover had a mixed week, falling to Auburn 3-0 on Sept. 17 before going 3-1 at a tournament in Panama City, Florida, beating Arnold, Wakulla and Grace Christian Academy before falling to FSUHS. Hoover then dropped a road match at Hewitt-Trussville 3-1 on Sept. 22.

Hoover is at Mountain Brook on Thursday before hosting Vestavia Hills on Sept. 29.