Bucs, Jags earn volleyball wins last week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Lydia Moseley (9) sets the ball during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park High School's volleyball team went 6-1 over the past week, beating Shades Valley 3-0 and Vestavia Hills 3-1 in regular-season play, then going 4-1 at the River City Rumble in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with wins over CCS, CPA, Silverdale Academy and Soddy Daisy before falling to River Ridge of Georgia in the gold bracket semifinals. That stretch pushed Spain Park to 18-3 on the season.

Peyton Harrington led the way with 56 kills, 44 digs and five aces. Camdyn Kyes anchored the back row with 63 digs, 80 receptions on just three errors, 21 assists and eight aces. Setter Lynlee Franks directed the offense with 73 assists, 25 digs and two aces, and Payton Bohan added 48 assists, 27 digs and five aces. Chloe Shumate contributed 43 kills, eight blocks and 13 digs, and Sarah Latham added 21 kills, 14 blocks and six aces.

Stats from the Soddy Daisy and River Ridge matches were not available.

Spain Park is at Jasper on Thursday before hosting the HeffStrong tournament this weekend.

Elsewhere, Hoover went 1-1 over the past week, beating Oak Mountain 3-1 on Sept. 10 before falling to Bob Jones 3-0 on Tuesday,

Hoover hosts Auburn on Thursday before traveling to Hewitt-Trussville on Sept. 22.