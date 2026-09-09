Jags volleyball sweeps Auburn

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park's Camdyn Kyes (3) defends during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park High School's volleyball team beat Auburn 3-0 over the past week, improving to 12-2 on the season.

Peyton Harrington had nine kills, 11 digs and two aces. Chloe Shumate added 15 kills on a .542 hitting percentage. Camdyn Kyes chipped in 12 digs and 22 receptions, and Lynlee Franks and Peyton Bohan ran the offense with 17 and 14 assists respectively, with Bohan also adding five digs and four aces.

Spain Park hosts Shades Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday, then heads to the River City Rumble in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere, Hoover dropped both of its matches over the past week, falling to Helena 3-2 on Sept. 2 and Homewood 3-1 on Sept. 8, dropping Hoover to 7-7 on the season. Hoover is at Oak Mountain on Thursday before hosting Bob Jones on Sept. 15.