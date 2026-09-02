Peyton Harrington reaches 500 career kills

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Peyton Harrington (2) spikes the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong.

Spain Park High School's volleyball team went 2-1 over the past week, beating Mountain Brook in the Vestavia Hills Outdoor Match and topping Hoover, with the Jaguars' lone loss coming against Bob Jones. That stretch pushed Spain Park to 11-2 on the season.

Peyton Harrington led the way with 62 kills, 35 digs and five aces, and surpassed 500 career kills during the week. Camdyn Kyes anchored the back row with 72 digs, 91 receptions and a 2.19 serve receive rating. Chloe Shumate added 39 kills, setter Lynlee Franks ran the offense with 72 assists and 31 digs, and Payton Bohan chipped in 35 assists and 14 digs.

Spain Park has a schedule change this week, hosting Shades Valley on Thursday.

Hoover dropped both of its matches over the last week, falling to Thompson and Spain Park.

Hoover travels to Helena on Wednesday before hosting Homewood on Sept. 8.