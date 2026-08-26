Bucs, Jags get season started last week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover's Abby Tingle (2) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Hoover High School's volleyball team is off to a 7-3 start on the season, with much of that action coming at the Boddie Tournament last weekend at the Finley Center.

Outside hitter Abby Tingle led the way with 89 kills, 29 digs and seven aces, while fellow outside hitter Lydia Moseley added 18 kills, 65 digs and 17 aces. Setter Brynn Toenes ran the offense with 92 assists to go with 10 kills, 34 digs and 10 aces. Libero Jenna Washington chipped in 53 digs, eight assists and six aces, and middle blocker Emory Congleton contributed 20 kills, six digs and three aces.

Hoover hosts Thompson at home Thursday before heading to Bartlett High School in Tennessee this weekend for the River City Classic.

Elsewhere, Spain Park has jumped out to a 9-1 start. Peyton Harrington has led the way with 97 kills, 59 digs and 20 aces, while Chloe Shumate has added 89 kills and six blocks. Camdyn Kyes has anchored the back row with 101 digs, 107 receptions and eight aces. Setter Lynlee Franks has directed the offense with 99 assists to go with 39 digs and four aces, and Sarah Latham has chipped in 25 kills, 11 blocks and seven aces.

Spain Park travels to Bob Jones on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before taking part in the outdoor match against Mountain Brook Saturday at 5 p.m.