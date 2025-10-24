Jags qualify for state tournament; Bucs' season ends at regionals

× 1 of 13 Expand Photo courtesy of DeAnna Harrington Spain Park High School's volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A South Super Regional Tournament on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Photo courtesy of DeAnna Harrington. × 2 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover head coach Amanda Wood during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Addison Jenkins (13) sets during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Cheyenne Conner (5) during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Maria Binder (1) passes during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) plays the ball during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Lydia Moseley (9) readies for the point during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Maria Binder (1) serves during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) and Cheyenne Conner (5) celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover head coach Amanda Wood celebrates during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Cheyenne Conner (5) during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 13 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aliyah Pooler (4) serves during the North Super Regional on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School volleyball team is headed to the state tournament once again.

Spain Park finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A South Super Regional Tournament, held at the Cramton Bowl's Multiplex in Montgomery. The Jags won their first two matches Thursday, sweeping Gulf Shores 3-0 and Rehobeth 3-0 to earn their state tournament bid. Spain Park returned to the court Friday, beating Northridge 3-0 before falling to Spanish Fort 3-0 in the regional final.

Hoover fell to Hewitt-Trussville in a five-set match in the opening round of the 7A North tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover.

Spain Park will return to the court next Tuesday in the state tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.