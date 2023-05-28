Vanderbilt Commodores win 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Vanderbilt’s RJ Austin (42) scores after hitting a homer in game 14 between Vanderbilt and Alabama during the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Vanderbilt Commodores captured their fourth SEC Baseball Tournament championship Sunday with a 10-4 win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The fourth-seeded Commodores went 4-1 in the tournament overall. After getting a bye in the first round, they defeated Auburn 6-4 on Wednesday. Vandy then lost 6-3 to Florida on Thursday but bounced back with a 9-2 win over Alabama on Friday and an 11-6 win over Florida in the semifinals Saturday.

Sunday’s championship game was the 22nd time the Commodores have scored 10 or more runs in an SEC Tournament game and the 14th time that any team has scored at least 10 runs in an SEC championship game, according to SEC stats.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Fans watch as LSU faces Texas A&M during the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met Stadium on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

This year’s tournament drew a record attendance of 171,288 people over 17 games from Tuesday through Sunday, topping the previous high of 164,699 in 2019, according to the SEC. Rain was only a factor one day, causing delays on Tuesday.

The tournament is scheduled to come back to Hoover next year, but the SEC has not yet announced a decision regarding the 2025 tournament, when Texas and Oklahoma will be part of the league.