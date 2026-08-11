Follow high school football with Under the Lights

We've got you covered for high school football at Under the Lights. Keep up with everything happening with your local school and all the others in the Starnes Media footprint with the weekly Under the Lights e-mail newsletter. The newsletter hits e-mail inboxes each Saturday morning during the fall, and hits the highlights from the games the night before.

Sign up for the newsletter at this link: https://mailchi.mp/starnesmedia/under-the-lights-newsletter-subscription-form

Go ahead and subscribe to the Under the Lights YouTube channel for content throughout the season from the award winning Under the Lights podcast and postgame show.