WATCH: Under the Lights podcast previews opening round of playoffs

UTL 25 Podcast Promo_Ep. 56 - 3
Under the Lights podcast.
This week's episode of the award-winning Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS is out now.
Watch the show on YouTube at this link or through the embed below:
You can watch the podcast all season long on YouTube (@UnderTheLightsPod) or by finding it in your favorite podcast audio feed.
In this episode, Kyle Parmley breaks down the opening round of the state playoffs.
Hoover travels to Central-Phenix City to open the Class 7A playoffs, while Spain Park hosts McAdory in the first round of the 6A playoffs.
Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X (@UnderLights365) for updates on Hoover and Spain Park football and the other schools in the coverage area.
Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.
Southlake Orthopaedics is a proud sponsor of Hoover football coverage this fall.