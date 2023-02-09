UAB tennis to play all 2023 home matches at Hoover Met Complex

× Expand Photo courtesy of Joseph Romans Photography UAB tennis player Vanessa Mellynchuk hits the ball in a match against a player from the University of North Alabama on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams at the University of Alabama at Birmingham are playing all their 2023 home matches at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The women will have their first home match of the year at noon this Sunday, Feb. 12, against Georgia State University at the Met’s 16-court tennis complex. The Lady Blazers currently are 2-2 and face Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday before coming to Hoover Sunday.

The men’s team, also 2-2, already has played three home matches in Hoover against South Alabama and Alcorn State on Feb. 4 and Alabama State on Feb. 5 and will go up against North Alabama on Friday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. in Hoover.

Shannon Ealy, general manager of the Hoover Met Complex, said in a news release that the city of Hoover and Hoover Met Complex are excited to host the UAB tennis teams and showcase the tennis complex, which includes audience observation decks and a pro shop.

To kick off the women’s home opener Sunday, UAB plans to give away free pizza, T-shirts and posters after the doubles matches. There also will be a block party at Brock’s Gap Brewery featuring live music from a local band called The Kensingtons.

UAB women’s head coach Mark Tjia said in the news release that his team is excited to be playing its home matches at the Hoover Met Complex.

“It is such an amazing facility,” Tjia said. “Our players will be able to compete the way college matches are meant to be played. The energy and momentum of a college tennis match is so unique, and this facility allows us to capture that energy.”

One significant benefit of playing at a newer facility is the fan-friendly factor, he said.

“It has shaded bleacher seating on every row of courts,” Tjia said. “We are hopeful that playing here will increase the enjoyment of fans and ultimately increase the number of people that come out to watch us play.”

Admission to UAB tennis matches is always free. For more information about UAB women’s tennis, visit uabsports.com/sports/womens-tennis. To learn more about the men’s team, visit uabsports.com/sports/mens-tennis.