Two Hoover youth sports teams win state championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jessica Rosner The Hoover Chaos 10U softball team from Hoover Sports Park Central won a state championship in Fultondale, Alabama, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

At least two Hoover youth sports teams won state championships over the weekend.

The 10U Hoover Chaos all-star softball team from Hoover Sports Park Central won their state competition in Fultondale Saturday and completed their season with a 19-0 record.

Before getting to the state competition, the10U Hoover Chaos team won tournaments in Pell City and Trussville and the area tournament in Vestavia Hills.

The team is coached by Chris Nicholson, Philip Mitchell, James Morgan and Courtney Davis.

Also, the 7U Hoover Pirates baseball team from Shades Mountain Park won their state tournament in the United States Specialty Sports Association Recreational League. The Pirates defeated the Madison Blue team to capture their state title.