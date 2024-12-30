Top 10 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in the Hoover Sun throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top ten sports stories here.

#10: Spain Park QB: ‘I want to change this place’

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley had a tremendous season this year. Revisit our feature on the quarterback here.

#9: Late TD lifts Jags to thrilling rivalry win over Bucs

Spain Park knocked off Hoover in the city rivalry game this year. Revisit this story here.

#8: Regional tournament: Bucs sweep, head back to final four

The Lady Bucs stormed back for a wild win over Bob Jones to keep their season alive in February. Revisit this story here.

#7: Setting new standards: Spain Park senior goes above and beyond to lead Jags

Tatum Ahlemeyer was a longtime standout and leader for the Spain Park High School girls soccer team this spring. Revisit this story here

#6: Hometown star making most of NBA chance

Hoover native Trey Jemison is from Hoover made it to the big leagues. Check out this story here.

#5: Bucs dominate Enterprise to win 2nd straight title

Hoover High School boys basketball won its second straight state title on the same day the girls team did as well. Check out this story here

#4: 'The best one': Lady Bucs capture 4th straight state title

Hoover High School girls basketball won its fourth straight state title in March. Revisit this story here.

#3: Bucs advance with 3OT win over Opelika

Hoover football beat Opelika in the playoffs in triple overtime thriller. Revisit this story here.

#2: Standing alone: Hoover native breaks career NCAA football record

Hoover alum Will Reichard broke an NCAA record for points scored in a career. Check out our feature on Reichard here.

#1: Bowen returning home to coach at Jasper

Following a 10-year run as Spain Park High School’s volleyball coach, Kellye Bowen returned to her hometown to lead the Jasper High program. Revisit this story here.