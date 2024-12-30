Top 10 Sports Stories 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in the Hoover Sun throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top ten sports stories here.

#10: Spain Park QB: ‘I want to change this place’

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Helena on Sept. 13 at Husky Stadium in Helena.

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley had a tremendous season this year. Revisit our feature on the quarterback here.

#9: Late TD lifts Jags to thrilling rivalry win over Bucs

× Expand Spain Park receiver Corey Barber (17) outruns everyone on his way to a Spain Park touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Spain Park knocked off Hoover in the city rivalry game this year. Revisit this story here.

#8: Regional tournament: Bucs sweep, head back to final four

× Expand Photo courtesy of Zach Irvine Hoover High School girls basketball plays against Bob Jones on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Photo courtesy of Zach Irvine.

The Lady Bucs stormed back for a wild win over Bob Jones to keep their season alive in February. Revisit this story here.

#7: Setting new standards: Spain Park senior goes above and beyond to lead Jags

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Tatum Ahlemeyer (19) and Oak Mountain’s Faith Harrell (23) move toward the ball in an area game at Heardmont Park on April 9.

Tatum Ahlemeyer was a longtime standout and leader for the Spain Park High School girls soccer team this spring. Revisit this story here.

#6: Hometown star making most of NBA chance

× Expand Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE courtesy of Getty Images. Memphis Grizzlies’ Trey Jemison (55) against the Detroit Pistons on April 5 at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Hoover native Trey Jemison is from Hoover made it to the big leagues. Check out this story here.

#5: Bucs dominate Enterprise to win 2nd straight title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hoover’s Austin Dudley (15), Jarett Fairley (1), DeWayne Brown (55), and Jackson Sheffield (35) react as the clock winds down during the boys Class 7A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bucs defeated Enterprise 59-34. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Hoover High School boys basketball won its second straight state title on the same day the girls team did as well. Check out this story here.

#4: 'The best one': Lady Bucs capture 4th straight state title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The Lady Bucs celebrate with the Class 7A state championship trophy following Hoover’s 58-56 victory over Hewitt-Trussville at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

Hoover High School girls basketball won its fourth straight state title in March. Revisit this story here.

#3: Bucs advance with 3OT win over Opelika

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover's Mac Beason (15) is pushed out of bounds during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

Hoover football beat Opelika in the playoffs in triple overtime thriller. Revisit this story here.

#2: Standing alone: Hoover native breaks career NCAA football record

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics. Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks the extra point in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023.

Hoover alum Will Reichard broke an NCAA record for points scored in a career. Check out our feature on Reichard here.

#1: Bowen returning home to coach at Jasper

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Kellye Bowen spent 10 years as the head volleyball coach at Spain Park, winning a Class 7A state championship, earning a state runner-up trophy, appearing in three state tournaments and winning four area championships. She accepted a job at Jasper High in December as head volleyball coach and assistant athletic director.

Following a 10-year run as Spain Park High School’s volleyball coach, Kellye Bowen returned to her hometown to lead the Jasper High program. Revisit this story here.