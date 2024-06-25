The Three 3-on-3 basketball tournament coming to Finley Center Aug. 3

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A basketball tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama, in July 2021.

The Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Aug. 3 will be host to The Three three-on-three basketball tournament put on by J. Smith Hoops.

There will be male and female divisions that include grade school, middle school, high school, college, adult, 40+ adults and elite divisions.

Each team will get to play at least three games, including two pool play games before bracket play begins. Each team can consist of up to four players. The games will be played to 15 points by 2-point and 3-point shots or last 12 minutes, and each team has three minutes to warm up.

Once one team scores, the other team gets the ball. But if a team gets a stop, it must take the ball behind the international 3-point line before attempting to score.

The winning teams in each division will receive championship T-shirts and rings, and the winning teams in the elite divisions will receive a $1,000 cash prize and T-shirts.

The elite divisions will have officials, but all other divisions will have court monitors.

Last year, more than 40 teams participated in the tournament, and organizers hope it will be bigger and better this year, Jason Smith said in a promotional video.

The cost per team ranges from $150 to $250, but there is a 10% discount for teams that register through July 4. Teams can register here.