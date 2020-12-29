The Reset: Teams in action over Christmas break

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover at SPK girls bkt Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) dribbles the ball towards the goal guarded by Spain Park’s Camille Chase (24) in a game between Hoover and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover boys basketball team began play two weeks ago with a 72-69 win over Cullman on Monday. The Bucs rallied in the fourth quarter to pick up a win, led by DJ Fairley with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Chip Culpepper finished with 18 points and four rebounds and Austin Montgomery chipped in 12 points and four rebounds.

In a rematch of last year’s state championship game, the Hoover girls visited Spain Park that Tuesday evening, with the Lady Bucs exacting some revenge in a 43-28 victory. Hoover’s top duo of Reniya Kelly and Aniya Hubbard led the scoring charge, with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Jordy Griggs led Spain Park with 14 points.

The Hoover boys were back in action on Wednesday, taking a 58-44 win over visiting Ramsay. Fairley had another strong game, leading the team with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Brodin Grady chipped in 13 points, five boards and took two charges. Culpepper had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in a solid performance as well.

Hoover’s girls began play in their Big Orange Classic on Thursday, earning a 64-52 win over Eufaula. In the contest, Kelly led all scorers with 23 points, with Hubbard and Jada Knight each adding 10 points.

Also on Thursday, the Spain Park boys began play in the Oak Mountain Invite. The Jags started the tournament with a 62-48 win over Midfield. Cam Crawford led the charge with 25 points, while JR Lambert and Zach Gray each contributed 11 points. Blake Floyd tallied seven points.

On Friday, the Hoover girls picked up a 67-41 win over Sparkman. Knight led the way with 18 points, with Kelly (17 points) and Hubbard (15) also joining her in double figures. Hoover’s boys traveled to McGill-Toolen and earned a 75-60 win. Fairley had a monster game, going ofr 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Culpepper had a big night as well, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Colby Carter had 12 points and five rebounds as well. Parker Williams notched seven assists.

Spain Park’s boys held off Pleasant Grove 61-53 in overtime in the Oak Mountain Invite semifinals on Friday as well. Lambert had a big part in the win, leading the Jags with 26 points. Colin Turner tallied 15 points as well, with Crawford (seven points), Floyd (six), Blake Hay (four) and Gray (three) also helping in the scoring column.

The Jags fell to Clay-Chalkville 53-36 on Saturday in the final. Donovan Shangase led all scorers with 23 points, while Crawford led the Jags with 11 points. Lambert (eight), Floyd (six), Braden DiClemente (six) and Turner (five) were the other leading scorers for Spain Park.

Last Monday, the Hoover and Spain Park girls began play in the Lady Jag Classic, hosted by Spain Park. Spain Park began the tournament with a 51-37 win over Guntersville, and Hoover knocked off Gulf Shores 71-39. For the Lady Bucs, Hubbard led the way with 23 points and Kelly added 17 points.

Hoover’s boys were also in action on Monday, picking up a 60-48 win over Shades Valley. Fairley was the leading scorer, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds on the night. Grady had 15 points and eight rebounds, while Culpepper chipped in 13 points and seven boards.

On Tuesday, the Lady Jags picked up a pair of wins in the Jag Classic, while the Lady Bucs won as well. Spain Park beat East Limestone 57-51 and knocked off Chelsea 36-26. Hoover took down Opelika 71-62 behind 23 points from Hubbard and 16 from Kelly.

Spain Park’s girls wrapped up the Lady Jag Classic on Wednesday with a 47-37 win over Opelika. Hoover’s girls also picked up a 61-34 win over Guntersville. In the win, Knight had 19 points to pace the team, while Hubbard had 16 points and Kristen McMillan finished with 10 points.

WRESTLING

On Dec. 15, the Hoover wrestling team fell to Oak Mountain 36-29. Last Tuesday, Hoover knocked off Central 54-30 and fell to Thompson 56-10.

Spain Park has also been in action. The Jags picked up two wins on Dec. 18, beating Homewood 60-9 and Shades Valley 63-6.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.