The Reset: Basketball teams compete in pre-Christmas events

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams were back in action last week ahead of the Christmas break.

Spain Park’s girls hosted the Lady Jag Classic and began play in the tournament with a 40-30 victory over Shades Valley on Monday.

The Spain Park boys played in the Battle 205 event at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, in an event pitting city teams against teams from the metro area. The Jaguars opened play Monday with a 68-54 win over Wenonah. In the game, Colin Turner stood out with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks. Zach Gray added 12 points, 3 rebounds and a pair of steals. Josh Harrington notched 10 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

Hoover’s boys took down Demopolis 55-50 on Monday afternoon in the Wallace State Christmas Classic. Brodin Grady was too much for Demopolis to handle, racking up 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in the game. DeWayne Brown went for 8 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Carrington finished with 7 points.

Spain Park took down Hueytown 42-24 in the quarterfinals of the Lady Jag Classic on Tuesday.

In Battle 205 action, Spain Park rolled past Ramsay 76-56. Gray knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 2 points. Turner had a big game as well, going for 20 points and 8 rebounds. Harrington had 13 points and 7 assists from the point guard spot, and Chase James added 10 points and 2 steals.

Hoover’s boys posted a 62-36 win over Clay-Chalkville on Wednesday afternoon to finish up play in the Wallace State Christmas Classic. Brown posted a double-double to lead the Bucs, finishing his game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Salim London finished with 13 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Brandon Foster was also in double figures, going for 12 points and 5 rebounds. Christian Bryant notched 8 points, Jarett Fairley added 6 points and 3 assists and TQ Richardson tallied 8 assists.

Spain Park’s boys finished up play in the Battle 205 event with a 52-22 rout of Jackson-Olin. Sam Wright went for 11 points and 6 rebounds, with Hunter Herritt notching 10 points and 4 assists and Jared Smith tallying 7 points and 5 boards.

The Spain Park girls finished up the Lady Jag Classic with a 48-37 loss to Pleasant Grove and a loss to Rogers on Wednesday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team competed in the Homewood Holiday Scramble last Wednesday. The Buccaneers were led by Landon Sanders, who placed third in the 120-pound class.

