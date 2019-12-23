The Reset: Girls basketball teams win tournaments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Basketball Hoover won the Big Orange Classic on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover boys basketball team played in Shades Valley’s Choo-Choo Classic last week. On Thursday, the Bucs took down Carver-Birmingham 72-64. Alex Price led the way with 20 points, seven assists and seven steals. DJ Fairley scored 16 points and Shun Sheffield added 11 points and seven assists. Brodin Grady also chipped in eight points and eight boards.

Hoover edged Shades Valley 60-54 on Friday evening. Sheffield led the Bucs with 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Fairley pitched in 14 points and Chip Culpepper added 11 points.

On Saturday, Fairfield knocked off Hoover 56-48 in the final of the tournament. Fairley scored 17 points and Price notched 14 in the loss.

Hoover’s girls hosted and won the Big Orange Classic. The Lady Bucs knocked off Meridian (MS) 60-46 on Thursday, as Reniya Kelly went for 20 points, Aniya Hubbard scored 15 and Kristen McMillan added 10. On Friday, Hoover blew past Lee County (GA) 67-30. Hubbard and Kelly led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively. In bracket play on Saturday, the Lady Bucs beat Lee-Huntsville 79-53 to advance to the final. Hubbard led the team with 22 points, as Kelly, McMillan and Jada Knight scored 13, 12 and 10 points. Hoover then took down Foley 72-47 to win the tournament. Madison Adamson scored 17 points in the victory, with Rachel Hager going for 13 points and Knight scoring 11.

The Hoover girls are now 15-1 overall, while the boys are 13-4 on the year. This week, the boys host the Big Orange Classic and the girls head to Atlanta for the Big South Shootout.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams were in tournament play last week. The boys took part in the Oak Mountain Invite and finished as the runners-up. On Thursday, the Jags took down McAdory 71-52, as four players reached double figures in scoring. Cam Crawford led the way with 18 points, with JR Lambert adding 13 points, Austin Hutcheson scoring 12 and Josh Harrington adding 11.

On Friday, Spain Park prevailed 55-51 in overtime over Homewood. Homewood’s Pate Owen led all scorers with 22 points and PJ Davis and Bo Barber each added 11 points. Crawford scored 17 points to pace the Jags.

Oak Mountain lifted the trophy on Saturday evening with a 67-52 win over the Jags in the tournament final. Brady Dunn scored 18 points for the Eagles and Will Shaver added 17 points and 10 boards. Lambert led Spain Park with 10 points.

The Spain Park girls hosted the Chevron Lady Jag Classic. On Thursday, Spain Park began the tournament with a sluggish 42-30 win over Albertville, behind 25 points from Sarah Ashlee Barker. On Friday evening, the Lady Jags defeated Midfield 70-53. And on Saturday, Spain Park beat Mortimer Jordan 58-40 to advance to the final that evening.

In the final evening, the Lady Jags notched a thrilling 67-65 win over Pleasant Grove in triple overtime. Barker went off for 38 points in the victory and was named tournament MVP. Camille Chase added 16 points.

The Spain Park girls are now 14-2 and the boys are 10-6 overall. This week, the girls participate in the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational in Montgomery and the boys play in Homewood’s Metro Tournament.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, the Hoover wrestling team beat Prattville 64-40. On Saturday, the Bucs competed in the Kyle Maynard Duals in Georgia. The Bucs fell to Bremen 51-27, lost to Creekview 60-18, beat Flowery Branch 54-27, lost to North Hall 49-28 and beat South Forsyth 41-36.

Also over the weekend, Spain Park competed in the Clash at the Creek Duals. The Jags lost to Blessed Trinity Catholic (GA) 54-29 and beat Tullahoma (TN) 51-21.

