The Reset: Basketball, bowling approach holiday break

× Expand Kamp Fender Spain Park's Cameron Crawford (5) shoots a three pointer with the student section at his back during a basketball game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park at Spain Park High School Gymnasium on Thursday, December 14, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams made a trip to Wenonah on Tuesday, Dec. 11. The girls ran away with a 74-39 victory, with Joiya Maddox’s 23 points and eight rebounds leading the charge. Miya Kimber added 16 for the Lady Bucs. The boys team fell to Wenonah for the second time this season, dropping a 60-51 decision. Ahman Ellington led the way with 21 points, and CJ Melton scored 19.

The boys team traveled to St. Pius X (Georgia) last Friday and lost a close game, 59-57. Ellington paced the Bucs with 29 points, and Melton scored 21 in support.

Hoover’s boys now have a 10-6 record and host the Big Orange Classic next week. The girls are 11-1 and are on nine-game winning streak. They host their own Big Orange Classic this week before heading to South Carolina next week.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team opened a week of play on Monday, Dec. 10, with a 58-34 win over Gadsden City. Ahrielle Parks led the team with 19 points, and junior Sarah Ashlee Barker added 10. The boys traveled to Thompson the following night but fell 45-38 to the Warriors.

On Thursday night, Oak Mountain and Spain Park matched up, with the varsity teams earning a split. The Spain Park girls withstood a late charge from Oak Mountain and won 59-46. Kailey Rory led all scorers with 21 points and Hannah Edwards added 15, but the Spain Park trio of Bailey Bowers (13 points), Mackenzie Culpepper (11) and Barker (11) was enough to lead the Lady Jags to the victory.

Oak Mountain’s boys edged out Spain Park, coming away with a 48-43 victory. Drew Dunn posted 19 points to lead all scorers, and Evan Smith had eight points and five assists. Austin Laatsch led the Jags with 11 points in the contest.

The Jags played in the Hoops for Heroes event at Birmingham-Southern College last Saturday, falling to Sparkman 73-43. The boys team is now 2-11 on the year and plays in the Oak Mountain Invite this week before playing in Homewood’s Metro Tournament next week. The girls are 10-2 and host the Lady Jag Chevron Basketball Tournament this week, before heading to Decatur’s tournament next week.

BOWLING

The Spain Park girls bowling team picked up a pair of wins last week. On Monday, Dec. 10, the girls beat Mountain Brook 933-688 before edging Vestavia Hills 1,064-1,016 on Dec. 12. The Lady Jags improved to 11-3 and 8-0 in area play with a 1,114-787 win over Indian Springs on Monday.

The boys team played three matches last week, notching a 1,370-1,046 win over Mountain Brook on Dec. 10, as the Jags were led by Cameron Copeland’s 205. Vestavia Hills won 1,699-1,296 over the Jags on Dec. 12. Last Friday, the Jags beat Helena 1,463-1,192. On Monday, they knocked off Indian Springs 920-753 and are now 7-0 in area play.

