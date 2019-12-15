The Reset: Bucs basketball teams on winning streaks

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HV vs SP basketball Hoover’s Shun Sheffield (2) dribbles downcourt in a game between Hoover and Spain Park on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Hoover High School. The Buccaneers defeated the Jags 51-46.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began play last week on Tuesday with a clean sweep of Wenonah. The Lady Bucs jumped out early and cruised to a 74-38 victory. Four Lady Bucs notched double figures in points, with Reniya Kelly (15 points), Aniya Hubbard (12), Jada Knight (11) and Rachel Hager (10) leading the charge. The boys earned their sixth straight victory with a tight 64-60 win. DJ Fairley was the standout, going for 28 points, five rebounds and three steals on the night. Brodin Grady notched 10 points and Shun Sheffield added seven points and seven rebounds.

Both Hoover teams picked up wins on Friday night. The Lady Bucs picked off Hewitt-Trussville 57-39 in a rematch of last year’s Class 7A state championship game. Hubbard scored 22 points to lead the way for Hoover. The Hoover boys earned a 75-61 win over St. Pius X (GA) behind 28 points and three assists from Fairley. Sheffield added 12 points and four rebounds and Alex Price scored 10.

On Saturday, the Hoover boys picked up a 63-53 win over Blount. Fairley had 25 points to lead the way and Sheffield added 11.

The Hoover girls are now 11-1 on the season, while the boysr are 11-3. This week, the girls host the Big Orange Classic and the boys will play in the 65th annual Choo-Choo Classic at Shades Valley.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team began last week on Monday with a 60-56 win at Madison Academy. The Lady Jags were led by Sarah Ashlee Barker, who scored 26 points, and Avery Masdon, who poured in 20 points.

Spain Park played Thompson on Tuesday night and picked up a sweep. The girls team ran away with a 52-22 victory, led by Katie Flannery’s 11 points. Barker added 10 points. The boys team picked up a 63-46 win.

Spain Park and Oak Mountain’s boys teams squared off on Thursday night, with Spain Park emerging with a 52-48 win. Spain Park’s Cam Crawford led all scorers with 22 points in the contest, with Josh Harrington adding 16 points. Oak Mountain’s Wilder Evers had 15 points and Zane Nelson added 13 points.

Spain Park’s girls are now 10-2 overall, while the boys are 8-5. This week, the girls host the Chevron Lady Jag Classic and the boys play in the Oak Mountain Invite.

BOWLING

The Spain Park bowling teams added a couple more wins to their tally last Monday. The boys team clinched a spot in the regional tournament by defeating Winterboro and Fayetteville. Cooper Kelley bowled a 217 to lead the way. The girls also defeated the two foes 1,119-710-605. Alexis Anderson led the team with a 174 and Emma Jolley bowled a 168.

On Wednesday, the Spain Park girls took down Oak Mountain and Calera 1,263-1,009-987. Emma Hawkins had a match high score of 198, with Josie Bonamy bowling a 169 and Jolley posting a 169. The Lady Jags also rolled a 206 Baker match. They clinched the area championship with the win and will head to the regional tournament in mid-January.

The Spain Park girls rolled to a 1,239-973 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Anderson bowled a 193 to lead the team. Emma Jolley rolled a 164, Taylor Harrington had a 156, Hawkins went for 154 and Morgan Jolley bowled a 137.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team knocked off Grissom 40-35 last Wednesday. Over the weekend, Hoover placed third in the silver division in the Smoky Mountain Duals in Tennessee and placed 10th in the Hornet Duals at Chelsea. Spain Park finished seventh in the Swede Umbach Invitational at Auburn over the weekend.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. For Hoover, Chakiya Plummer won the 400-meter dash (56.95 seconds) and the 60 hurdles (8.84). The girls relay teams also did well, with the 4x400 team placing second and the 4x200 team finishing third. Jebreiya Chapman was second in the triple jump, Alex Inglis was third in pole vault and Ainsley Staie was third in shot put. Julian Fore was third in the 800 and LJ Hil won the 60 hurdles. The 4x400 boys relay team won, the 4x200 team was third and the 4x800 team was second. Hill also placed second in the long jump and John Watkins won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 10.75 inches.

For Spain Park, Mackenzie Culpepper finished third in the 800 and the 1,600.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.