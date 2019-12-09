The Reset: Johnson earns 200th win

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Basketball Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson won her 200th career game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, over Houston (Tenn.).

BASKETBALL

Hoover

Last Tuesday, the Hoover basketball teams began the week with a pair of convincing wins against Shades Valley. The girls team blasted the Mounties 72-10, starting with a 17-0 run and never looking back. Reniya Kelly led all scorers with 15 points, while Aniya Hubbard scored 13 and Jada Knight added 10 points to join her in double figures. The boys team also won by double digits, winning 59-47. PJ King and DJ Fairley each scored 15 points to pace the Bucs, while Shun Sheffield notched 10 points and three rebounds and Alex Price earned six steals.

Hoover earned a sweep of Spain Park on Friday evening. In the girls game, the Lady Bucs cruised to a 56-32 win. Three Hoover players eclipsed double figures, with Kelly scoring 17 points, Hubbard adding 11 points and Knight scoring 10. The Hoover boys won their fifth straight game with a tight 51-46 victory. Price led the way with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Fairley also added 15 points and three steals for the Bucs.

The Hoover girls traveled to Tennessee on Saturday and picked up a 47-45 win over a strong Houston team in the Heels 2 Hoopers Hoopfest at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. The victory was head coach Krystle Johnson’s 200th career win. Three Lady Bucs went for double figures as well, with Hubbard scoring 19 points and Kelly and Knight each adding 11 points.

The Hoover girls are now 9-1 and the boys are 8-3 on the season. This week, the Bucs host Wenonah on Tuesday, the girls host Hewitt-Trussville and the boys host St. Pius X (GA) on Friday, and the boys host Blount on Saturday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team began last week with a 58-50 win at Central-Tuscaloosa on Monday. Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way for the Lady Jags with 26 points.

The Clay-Chalkville and Spain Park boys basketball teams began play last week on Tuesday, with Clay-Chalkville earning a 42-33 victory in a defensive battle. The boys were back in action on Thursday, earning a 53-45 win over Pelham. Braden Diclemente led the scoring with 13 points, as JR Lambert, Cam Crawford and Colin Turner all chipped in nine points. Blake Floyd led Pelham with 15 points.

The Spain Park girls are now 8-2 and the boys are 6-5 on the season. This week, the girls team is at Madison Academy on Monday, both teams host Thompson on Tuesday, and the boys are at Oak Mountain on Thursday.

BOWLING

The Spain Park bowling teams picked up wins last Monday, knocking off Indian Springs. The girls team won 1,094-706, behind top bowlers Taylor Harrington, Emma Hawkins, Alexis Anderson and Emma Jolley. The boys team also won, 1,299-1,088. The Jags were led by high bowler Michael Ogletree, who bowled a 204.

On Tuesday, the junior varsity girls team grabbed an 814-552 win over Shades Valley. Emily Goddard bowled a 160 to lead Spain Park and Chloe Brittain scored a 130.

The varsity girls earned an 1,192-1,093 win over Vestavia Hills on Thursday. Anderson and Harrington were the Lady Jags’ top bowlers on the day.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams began their seasons on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. On the girls side, Jebreiya Chapman finished fourth in the 60-meter dash and Chakiya Plummer finished fifth. Plummer won the 400 with a time of 58.36 seconds and also won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.89 seconds. Hoover’s 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams placed third and the 4x400 team was fourth. Chapman was third in the triple jump and Kayla Jemison was fourth. Ainsley Staie finished third in the shot put. For Spain Park, Mackenzie Culpepper was second in the 800 and fifth in the 1,600. Anna Collins was fifth in the pole vault.

On the boys side, the Bucs swept the top two spots in the 60, with Jonathan Martin winning the race in 6.93 seconds, followed in second by J’Marri McCall. Martin also won the 400 in 49.42 seconds, with Julian Fore placing second. Owen Marquardt placed second in the 1,600 and LJ Hill was second in the 60 hurdles. The 4x400 relay team won the race and the 4x800 placed third. McCall won the long jump and Hill finished third. John Watkins won the triple jump and Tanner Snow won the shot put event.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team competed in the OTM Duals last Tuesday, beating Helena 50-25 and falling to Mountain Brook 42-33. Over the weekend, the Bucs finished 19th in the Gardendale Invitational and second in the Catholic Duals in Louisiana. Spain Park swept the OTM Duals, beating Pelham 58-18 and Vestavia Hills 64-18. In a tri-match on Wednesday, the Jags lost to Oak Mountain 39-33 and beat Huntsville 46-30. On Saturday, the Jags lost a duals match to Northwest Whitfield (GA) 47-33.

