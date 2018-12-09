The Reset: Lady Bucs win 2 more

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Basketball Hoover's Miya Kimber is shown in a game last season.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams opened play last week on Monday with a trip to Shades Valley. The Lady Bucs made quick work of the Mounties, winning 81-46. Skyla Knight led the way with 21 points, and Joiya Maddox posted a double-double, registering 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Miya Kimber tallied 13 points, and all nine Hoover players scored in the game.

The boys team posted a 74-58 victory over the Mounties, led by Ahman Ellington’s 28 points and five assists. CJ Melton had a big game as well, posting a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four assists and two blocks.

On Friday, Hoover picked up a sweep of its crosstown rival Spain Park. In the girls game, the Lady Bucs cruised to a 62-36 victory, as Jada Knight scored 12 points and Skyla Knight scored 10 points to lead the way for Hoover. The Hoover boys picked up a 52-39 win behind 23 points from Ellington. DJ Fairley scored 13 points, and Melton added 10 for the Bucs. Chip Culpepper led the Jags with 10 points.

The Hoover boys closed the week with a 62-56 loss to Lausanne (Tenn.).

This week, the Bucs travel to Wenonah on Tuesday before the boys play at St. Pius X (Ga.) on Friday.

Spain Park

Last Tuesday, Spain Park began its week of play with a date against Clay-Chalkville. The Lady Jags cruised to a 43-21 win, led by Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 10 points. The Cougars got the better of the Jags boys, winning 51-41. Daniel Beachem led all scorers with 15 points for Clay.

The Spain Park boys fell to Tupelo (Miss.) 44-39 on Saturday.

This week, the Spain Park girls host Gadsden City on Monday, and the boys travel to Thompson on Tuesday. Both teams host Oak Mountain on Thursday, and the boys team faces Sparkman at Birmingham-Southern College on Saturday afternoon.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Hoover girls placed third with 59.5 points, and the Hoover boys placed second with 60 points. Both Spain Park teams finished outside the top 10. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Hoover

Emma Langley: second in 800 meters (2:20.69)

Rosalind Staie: second in shot put (38-7.75)

J'Marri McCall: won 60-meter dash (7.02) | won long jump, set meet record (22-10.75)

LJ Hill: third in 60-meter hurdles (9.01)

Spain Park

Jacob Warner: won 3,200 meters, set meet record (9:38.32)

