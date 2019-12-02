The Reset: Bucs basketball teams have strong week

× Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's DJ Fairley (15) looks for a teammate during a Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Huntsville on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Pete Mathews Colesium in Jacksonville. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover boys basketball team played in the Heritage Classic at Fairfield last week. The Bucs began the tournament with a 60-54 loss to Bessemer City. In the game, DJ Fairley led the team with 22 points and Shun Sheffield added 13 points.

On Tuesday, the Bucs beat Demopolis 71-59. Brodin Grady notched a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Fairley added 14 points, Alex Price scored 12, and Sheffield notched 10 points and eight assists.

On Wednesday, Hoover held off Jeff Davis 65-59 in overtime. Fairley scored 18 points and Price notched 17 points to lead the Bucs, with Grady chipping in 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Also on Wednesday, Hoover defeated Parker 66-54 to win the consolation bracket. Fairley led all scorers with 33 points, as he connected on eight 3-pointers in the game. Sheffield also added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Over the weekend, the Hoover girls basketball team played three games in the BallN Prep Thanksgiving Bash in Huntsville. On Friday morning, the Lady Bucs beat James Clemens 68-32. Jada Knight scored 17 points to lead the way and Aniya Hubbard added 14. Also on Friday, Hoover beat St. Francis (GA) 84-69. Hubbard went off for 30 points, while Knight chipped in 17, Madison Adamson scored 15 and Reniya Kelly had 12 points.

Hoover finished the week on Saturday with a 57-24 win over Maynard Jackson (GA). Kristen McMillan led the team with 11 points.

The Hoover girls are now 6-1 on the year and the boys are 6-3. This week, the Bucs host Shades Valley on Tuesday and Spain Park on Friday. On Saturday, the Lady Bucs will participate in the Heels 2 Hoopers Hoopfest at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Hoover will face Houston (TN) at 7:30 p.m.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys basketball team finished up play in the Jag Classic last week. On Monday, the Jags knocked off Cornerstone 55-27, behind 11 points from Braden Diclemente, 10 from Josh Harrington and eight by Cam Crawford.

In the final on Tuesday, Oak Mountain knocked off Spain Park 59-47. Zane Nelson led all scorers with 30 points and was named the tournament MVP. Noah Young went for 10 points and Will Shaver registered six points, four rebounds and two blocks. Cam Crawford led Spain Park with 18 points.

Spain Park’s girls traveled to Hartselle to play Cullman on Tuesday, taking a 62-51 win. Avery Masdon led all scorers with 16 points and Katie Flannery added 12 for the Lady Jags. Alexandria Baker led Cullman with 15 points.

Over the weekend, the Spain Park girls traveled to Huntsville for the BallN Prep Thanksgiving Bash. On Friday, the Lady Jags knocked off Lee-Huntsville 61-56. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points for the Lady Jags and Masdon added 14. On Saturday, the Lady Jags defeated Cardinal Ritter (MO) 59-26.

The Spain Park girls are now 7-1 on the year and the boys are 5-3. This week, the Lady Jags head to Central-Tuscaloosa on Monday, the boys travel to Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and host Pelham on Thursday, and both teams head to Hoover on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team hosted the Hoover duals last Wednesday, with the Bucs pulling off a clean sweep. Hoover beat Auburn 66-18, Chelsea 65-18, Helena 63-15 and Pelham 54-19.

Also on Wednesday, the Spain Park wrestling competed at the Clint McCall Duals. Spain Park fell to Chelsea 44-30, beat Gulf Shores 45-30, lost to McAdory 51-29, beat La Grange (GA) 37-36 and beat Oxford 38-35.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.