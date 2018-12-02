The Reset: Jags bowling off to strong start, indoor season begins

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Lady Jags Bowling The Spain Park girls bowling team on Nov. 5.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began their week last Thursday with a trip to Ramsay. Both Bucs teams came away with victories, starting with a 74-50 victory by the girls team. Skyla Knight led the way with 20 points. Joiya Maddox and Miya Kimber each scored 14 and Aniya Hubbard chipped in 10. The boys pulled away from the Rams in a 77-66 win behind a huge night from Ahman Ellington. The senior guard had 35 points, five assists and three steals to lead the way. CJ Melton had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while DJ Fairley had 17 points. Kisean Johnson led the Rams with 29 points.

The boys team went south for the weekend, and knocked off McGill-Toolen 56-36 on Friday night. Melton led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds, with Ellington adding 14 points and Fairley scoring 10. The Bucs beat Blount 61-48 on Saturday. Ellington scored 18 to lead the team, followed by a 16-point, 13-rebound performance from Melton and 13 points from Fairley.

The girls team traveled to Atlanta on Saturday for the Queens of the Hardwood Classic. The Lady Bucs won a tight 54-53 decision over St. Francis (Georgia). Knight had 14 points to lead the team, with Maddox (12) and Reniya Kelly (10) also scoring in double figures.

The boys are on a five-game winning streak and now have an 8-3 record, while the girls are 8-1. This week, the Bucs are at Shades Valley on Monday, host Spain Park on Friday and the boys play in the Memphis/Birmingham Challenge on Saturday at Carver High School.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team began last week on Tuesday with its sixth straight win, a 53-37 triumph over Madison Academy. Ahrielle Parks led the Lady Jags with 19 points, followed by 16 points each from Sarah Ashlee Barker and Bailey Bowers.

The boys also played on Tuesday, finishing with a 63-53 loss at McAdory. Austin Laatsch led the team with 15 points. Cam Crawford added 13 points and Isaiah Walton added nine points and eight rebounds. The boys fell 61-47 to Pelham on Friday.

The girls have won six in a row and have a 7-1 record and the boys are 2-5 on the year. This week, the Jags host Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and Hoover on Friday. On Saturday, the boys team heads to Mississippi to take on Tupelo.

BOWLING

The Spain Park bowling teams have each gotten off to great starts on the season. The boys team improved to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in area play last Tuesday with a win over Oak Mountain, 1256-1143. Michael Ogletree led the Jags with a 198.

The girls team also defeated Oak Mountain on Tuesday, 1059-859, to move to 5-0 in area play. On Wednesday, the girls played well in the Warrior Classic, hosted by Thompson. The Lady Jags knocked off defending state champion Southside-Gadsden along the way and finished runners-up to Thompson.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams began their seasons last Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Bucs boys took home the top honor, while the girls finished fourth. Here are some notable performances:

Hoover

Wayonna Brooks-Wells: sixth in 60-meter dash (8.04)

Reagan Hendricks: ninth in 400-meter dash (1:01.29)

Emma Langley: third in 800-meter run (2:25.19)

Erin Cannon: seventh in 800-meter run (2:35.91)

Lauren Wallace: eighth in 1600-meter run (5:47.18)

Haley Stallworth: fourth in 3200-meter run (12:30.68)

Anna Caroline Knight: sixth in 3200-meter run (12:44.73)

Kayla Webb: seventh in 60-meter hurdles (9.95)

Girls relay: fourth in 4x200-meter relay (1:49.73), won 4x800 (10:07.96)

Kayla Jemison: second in high jump (5-2), fifth in triple jump (33-1)

Alex Inglis: eighth in high jump (5-0), eighth in pole vault (9-0)

Amanda Jones: fourth in triple jump (33-2.75)

Alexandria Stone: eighth in triple jump (32-7.5)

Natalie Tashman: seventh in pole vault (9-6)

Rosalind Staie: third in shot put (35-10.5)

Jonathan Martin: second in 60-meter dash (7.05), won 400 (49.17)

J’Marri McCall: third in 60-meter dash (7.09), third in long jump (21-8.5)

Kennon Johnson: eighth in 60-meter dash (7.19), second in 60 hurdles (8.44)

Dorian Austin: second in 400-meter dash (50.25)

Julian Fore: fifth in 400-meter dash (52.34)

Will Couch: fourth in 800-meter run (2:04.05)

Owen Marquardt: seventh in 1600-meter run (4:49.48)

LJ Hill: seventh in 60-meter hurdles (9.01), ninth in long jump (20-8.5), eighth in triple jump (42-4.75)

Mohammed Sakalla: 10th in 60-meter hurdles (9.41)

Boys relay: won 4x200-meter relay (1:29.11), third in 4x800 (8:38.4)

Metu Mbanugo: eighth in high jump (6-0)

Kyle Smith: won long jump (22-0.75), won triple jump (46-11.75)

John Watkins: fifth in triple jump (44-4.25)

Grant Gleason: second in pole vault (13-0)

Justin Toth: eighth in pole vault (12-0)

Levi Arroyo: 10th in pole vault (12-0)

Tanner Snow: seventh in shot put (43-2.5)

Spain Park