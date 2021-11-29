The Reset: Jags win Jag Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Basketball Spain Park High School's boys basketball team won the Jag Classic on Nov. 24, 2021, at Spain Park High School.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Spain Park girls team fell to Fort Walton Beach 56-33 in the Gulf Shores Thanksgiving Tournament. Hoover’s girls played in the Insider Exposure Tournament in Florida and fell to Lake Highland Prep 67-63 on Monday. Aniya Hubbard led the Lady Bucs with 25 points.

Spain Park’s boys hosted the Jag Classic and began the tournament with a 65-47 win over Chelsea on Monday. Colin Turner was the game’s high scorer, with 24 points. Josh Harrington added 19 points in a strong effort as well. Zach Gray scored 7 points and Sam Wright scored 6 to help out as well.

Hoover’s boys played in the Robertsdale Pre-Thanksgiving Shootout and notched a 71-48 win over Daphne on Monday. Several Bucs had strong games, led by Dewayne Brown, who went for 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks. Salim London was also in double figures, finishing with 11 points and 3 assists. Brodin Grady had a solid 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Jaylen Carrington and Brandon Foster each tallied 8 points, with Carrington contributing 4 assists and Foster pulling down 5 boards.

On Tuesday, Spain Park’s girls finished the Gulf Shores tournament with a dominant 73-17 win over Sidney Lanier. Hoover’s girls got back on track as well, winning 59-27 over Palm Bay Magnet (Fla.). Kristen McMillan and Reniya Kelly each scored 13 points to lead the way.

Hoover’s boys suffered their first loss of the year at Robertsdale, falling to Cottage Hill 58-51. Grady led the team in scoring with 12 points and added 8 rebounds. Carrington had 9 points and London finished with 8 points.

Spain Park earned the Jag Classic title on Wednesday with a 46-27 win over Homewood. Turner led the way in scoring once again, posting 14 points. Wright scored 11 and Gray added 10 to also reach double figures, with Harrington scoring 6 more.

Hoover’s boys finished play in Robertsdale with a 59-37 win over St. Paul’s. London was the high scorer for the Bucs, going for 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Richardson and Brown each scored 11, with Brown adding 6 rebounds as well. Carrington finished with 5 assists.

The Hoover girls played in the Hoops4Hunger Showcase event in Georgia over the weekend, picking up two more wins. The Lady Bucs defeated Ensworth (Tenn.) 79-51 on Friday and followed that up with a 62-54 win over St. Francis (Ga.) on Saturday.

WRESTLING

Yasmine Oliveira of Spain Park win the Hewitt Girls Grappling Invite last Wednesday in the 145-pound weight class. She won all three of her matches to win.

