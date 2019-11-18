The Reset: Bucs advance to semifinals, basketball underway

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Hoover Bucs celebrate a win over James Clemens during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Hoover and James Clemens on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Madison City Schools Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 23-20 in overtime to advance in the Class 7A playoffs. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team pulled out a dramatic overtime victory over James Clemens last Friday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs travel to Thompson for a semifinal game. It’s the third consecutive year the two teams have met in the semifinals.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began their seasons on Thursday night at Huffman. The Lady Bucs scored the first 26 points of the contest and cruised to a 75-23 win. Madison Adamson led Hoover with 21 points, with Aniya Hubbard chipping in 17 points and Reniya Kelly scoring 12 as well. The boys were not as fortunate, falling 63-54. Alex Price led the Bucs with 16 points and DJ Fairley scored 13 points.

The Lady Bucs participated in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Challenge on Saturday and picked up a 73-50 victory over Madison Academy. Hoover led by a single point after the first quarter of play but outscored the Lady Mustangs 23-9 in the second quarter to put some distance on them. Hubbard led the offensive charge with 25 points. Kelly scored 17 points and Adamson added 11 points.

Also on Saturday, the Hoover boys played in the Ramsay Tip-Off Classic, knocking off Plainview 56-36. Both teams got off to a sluggish start in the contest, with the Bucs holding a 20-9 lead at halftime. Fairley led the Bucs with 24 points in the game, with Brodin Grady chipping in 10 points.

The Hoover girls are 2-0 on the season, while the boys are 1-1. This week, Hoover hosts Anniston on Tuesday and travels to Ramsay on Thursday. On Friday, the girls host Hazel Green and the boys host McGill-Toolen on Saturday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys basketball team began last week with 63-62 victory at Cornerstone. The Jags held a 52-39 edge entering the fourth quarter but did just enough to hold on for the victory. Spain Park had 11 players score in the contest, led by Cam Crawford’s 14 points. Robbie Johnson and Braden Diclemente scored eight each. Cornerstone’s Dajeai Tatum-Lee and Samuel Williams each scored 18 points.

Both Spain Park teams were in action on Tuesday night. The Lady Jags fell to a strong Madison Academy program 49-45. Sarah Ashlee Barker scored nearly half the team’s total with 24 points and was followed by Katie Flannery with seven points. The boys team fell to McAdory 72-59. Crawford led the way for the Jags with his 14 points and Austin Hutcheson chipped in 13 points. Jordan Long led all scorers with 19 points, with Sam Youngblood and Randall Davis each scoring 18 for McAdory.

The Spain Park boys knocked off Homewood 54-51 on Thursday night. Homewood’s Bo Barber led all scorers with 17 points, with Pate Owen adding 12 points and eight rebounds. Crawford led Spain Park with 13 points.

Spain Park’s girls participated in the Mortimer Jordan Tip-Off Challenge on Saturday and emerged with a 43-35 win over Sparkman.

The Spain Park girls are now 2-1 on the season, with the boys sitting at 2-2. This week, the girls travel to Gadsden City on Monday and both teams host Tuscaloosa County on Thursday. On Saturday, the boys begin the Spain Park Thanksgiving tournament.

BOWLING

The Spain Park bowling teams picked up tri-match wins last Tuesday. The girls team knocked off Auburn and Hoover 1,086-1,022-726. Alexis Anderson led Spain Park with a 180 traditional game, followed by Taylor Harrington’s 161. The boys team also won the tri-match and was led by Cameron Copeland, who bowled a 191.

On Wednesday, the boys team picked up a win in a tri-match against Fayetteville and WInterboro. The girls also beat Winterboro and Fayetteville 1,092-748-532.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.