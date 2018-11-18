The Reset: Bucs football wins rematch, basketball in full swing

× Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Sam Suswam (48) takes the field during a Class 7A second round playoff game between Mountain Brook and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at the Hoover Met. (Kamp Fender)

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team raced past Mountain Brook, 42-17, last Friday night in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The win set up a rematch with Thompson in the semifinals this Friday.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began the week by hosting McAdory on Tuesday night. The Lady Bucs dominated and won, 67-39. Janae Hubbard led the team with 16 points, with Aniya Hubbard and Reniya Kelly chipping in 10 points apiece. The boys fell, 66-55, to one of the projected top teams in Class 6A. Ahman Ellington led the way with 23 points and DJ Fairley scored 15. The Bucs were unable to hold onto their five-point lead entering the final period.

Hoover entertained Huffman on Thursday and picked up the sweep. The Lady Bucs routed Huffman, 67-24, behind four double-digit scorers. Joiya Maddox led the way with 16 points, while Aniya Hubbard (14), Skyla Knight (13) and Kelly (12) all contributed as well. The boys hung on to win, 55-50. Ellington had 15 points and four steals, CJ Melton posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards, and Fairley added 15 points and three steals.

The Lady Bucs traveled to Hazel Green on Friday and suffered their first loss of the season, 53-35. Knight led the team with 10 points. They fared much better on Saturday in Mae Jemison’s Jag Nation Showcase, as the Lady Bucs toppled the hosts, 69-42. Maddox paced the team with 17 points and fellow senior Miya Kimber added 13. Jada Knight and Aniya Hubbard each scored 10.

This week, the Hoover boys play in the third annual Heritage Classic at Fairfield Monday through Wednesday and play in the Rumble on the Ridge tournament in Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. The Lady Bucs play in the John Greer State Farm Classic in Lebanon, Tennessee, Friday and Saturday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams were swept at Ramsay on Monday night. The Lady Jags fell, 59-50, as Aniyah Smith led all scorers with 25 points for Ramsay. Ramsay held a three-point lead at halftime and outscored Spain Park by three points in each of the final two periods to seal the win. For Spain Park, Ahrielle Parks led the way with 19 points, including three 3-point makes. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 12 points, with seven of them coming in the third quarter. Bailey Bowers scored all eight of her points in the first half.

The Spain Park boys fell to the Rams, 49-37. Parker Boswell led the team with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Austin Laatsch, who had 10 points.

The Jags split at home on Thursday night against Homewood. The Lady Jags got past Homewood, 60-42, and were led by Barker’s 24 points. Parks and Mackenzie Culpepper each added 13 points in the win. Zoe Watts led Homewood with 13 points. The boys team fell, 43-37, as Cam Crawford led the team with 10 points.

Spain Park’s girls began play in the Husky Thanksgiving Tournament powered by Trussville Gas and Water on Saturday, as the Lady Jags defeated Sidney Lanier, 60-50. They continue play on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Wenonah, and conclude the tournament on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they travel to Hartselle to take on Sparkman.

