The Reset: Bucs football moves on, cross-country concludes

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Hoover running back Anthony Hayes(6) breaks through the line for a nice gain during a Class 7A first round playoff game between Sparkman and Hoover on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Hoover Met.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team used a dominant defensive performance to get past Sparkman last Friday night in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs travel to James Clemens for a second-round game.

BOWLING

Hoover

The Hoover boys bowling team started off the year with a 1,269-958 win over John Carroll on Tuesday. The Bucs scored 853 in the traditional match while scoring 133, 151 and 132 in the Baker matches.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls bowling team kicked off the season on Wednesday with a 1,163-845 win over Calera. Emma Hawkins bowled a 185 and Alexis Anderson notched a 171 to lead the Jags. The JV girls beat Vestavia Hills 983-832, behind Morgan Jolley’s 154.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park basketball teams opened their seasons last Thursday by hosting Anniston. The girls team pulled out a 56-55 victory, as Alanah Pooler knocked down a pair of clutch free throws in the final seconds. Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way for the Lady Jags with 25 points and Camille Chase added nine. Katie Flannery, Avery Masdon and Pooler each scored five points.

The boys team came up on the short end in a 56-45 loss. The Jags remained close throughout the game, trailing by five at halftime and four after three quarters, but Anniston knocked down 13 consecutive free throws in the final period to seal the win. Anniston’s Antonio Kite led all scorers with 23 points. Spain Park was paced by Josh Harrington, who scored 12 points. Colin Turner added 10 points.

This week, the boys head to Cornerstone on Monday, play at McAdory on Tuesday and host Homewood on Thursday. The girls host Madison Academy on Tuesday and on Saturday, they take part in Mortimer Jordan’s tip-off event by playing Sparkman.

Hoover’s basketball teams begin their seasons this week as well. Both teams travel to Huffman on Thursday. On Saturday, the Lady Bucs play Madison Academy in the Mortimer Jordan event and the boys play Plainview in an event at Ramsay.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams completed their seasons last Saturday at the Class 7A state meet in Danville. The Hoover boys qualified for the meet as a team and finished sixth. Here are some of the top times for both teams:

Hoover

Boys

Owen Marquardt: 14th, 16:04

Charles Morris: 39th, 16:44

Jacob Villani: 46th, 16:47

Elijah Joseph: 49th, 16:50

John Michael Williamson: 54th, 16:54

Girls

Alyssa Halcomb: 27th, 19:45

Lauren Wallace: 74th, 21:13

Spain Park

Girls

Holland Lidikay: 21st, 19:35

Mackenzie Culpepper: 24th, 19:38

Anna Lidikay: 80th, 21:19

Boys

Keith Warner: 40th, 16:44

Max Smith: 50th, 16:50

Kenneth Bishop: 79th, 17:29

