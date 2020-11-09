The Reset: Bucs football, cross-country teams advance

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Cross-country sectionals Hoover’s Lauren Wallace makes her way down the final stretch to claim third place in the Spain Park 7A Section 3 meet at Veterans Park hosted by Spain Park High School on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team had no problem in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, dominating Sparkman 49-7 last Friday. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs host Oak Mountain in the second round in a matchup of Region 3 foes.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams ran in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Thursday at Veterans Park in Hoover. Hoover won the boys race and finished third on the girls side, meaning both teams will advance to the state tournament this weekend. Spain Park finished fifth in both races, eliminating the team from contention.

On the boys side, Kyle Epperson (third), Owen Marquardt (seventh), Matthew Harden (eighth), Elijah Joseph (18th) and Brody Church (21st) were the top runners. Lauren Wallace finished third to pace the girls, followed by Abigail Batchelor (seventh), Ashley Girouard (eighth), Alyssa Halcomb (17th) and Reagan Hendricks (18th). Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper (sixth) and Keith Warner (fifth) had strong showings.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park girls basketball team opened the season last Thursday with a trip to Tuscaloosa County, where the Lady Jags dominated to the tune of a 51-13 victory. Jordy Griggs, a transfer from California, led the team with 14 points in her first game, while Katie Flannery chipped in 11 points.

Hoover’s boys also opened up on Thursday, picking up a 71-46 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Chip Culpepper led the way for the Bucs with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals. DJ Fairley notched a double-double, contributing 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to the team. Brodin Grady had a strong night as well, going for 14 points and six rebounds.

This week, Hoover’s boys host Tallasee on Tuesday and both teams host Huffman on Thursday. Hoover’s girls play Athens on Saturday as part of Mortimer Jordan’s Tip-Off Challenge. Spain Park’s girls play at Madison Academy on Tuesday, while the boys host McAdory. On Thursday, both teams host Calera, before the girls play Austin on Saturday at Mortimer Jordan.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.