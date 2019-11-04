The Reset: Jags football finishes with win, Bucs volleyball advances to semis

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park's Zach Rushing (20) reacts after intercepting a pass, intended for Shades Valley’s Dre Olds (2), late in the fourth quarter during a game between Shades Valley and Spain Park on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. Spain Park defeated Shades Valley 14-7. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team concluded the regular season with a loss to IMG Academy (Fla.). Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Bucs host Sparkman for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team knocked off Shades Valley last Friday night, as the Jags finished their season on a high note. Click here to read the recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team qualified for the state tournament for the seventh consecutive season. After a win in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Hoover fell to Mountain Brook in the semifinals to close the season. Click here to read the story on the Bucs’ journey.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams ran in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet last Friday at the Trussville Country Club. Hoover’s boys placed fourth and qualified for the state meet, to be held Saturday in Moulton. Here are times for Hoover and Spain Park runners:

Girls

Hoover

Lauren Wallace: sixth, 19:03

Alyssa Halcomb: 24th, 20:16

Reagan Hendricks: 29th, 20:33

Grace Sears: 34th, 20:55

Ashley Girouard: 35th, 20:56

Anna Caroline Knight: 36th, 21:10

Abigail Batchelor: 47th, 21:56

Anna Kathryn Smith: 49th, 21:58

Anna Kay Clark: 53rd, 22:18

Emily Knerr: 63rd, 23:15

Spain Park

Mackenzie Culpepper*: eighth, 19:06

Holland Lidikay*: 14th, 19:47

Anna Lidikay*: 23rd, 20:13

Peyton LeCroy: 27th, 20:25

Chloe Finnocchiaro: 37th, 21:12

Paige Walls: 42nd, 21:39

Mary Virginia McKinley: 43rd, 21:44

Corrie Parks: 54th, 22:23

Hunter Grace Fairfax: 64th, 23:21

Abigail Jenkins: 67th, 23:53

Boys

Hoover

Owen Marquardt: eighth, 16:26

Jacob Villani: 13th, 16:39

John Michael Williamson: 23rd, 16:55

Elijah Joseph: 28th, 17:04

Charles Morris: 30th, 17:08

Braxton Sims: 36th, 17:19

Brody Church: 38th, 17:24

Sean Huffman: 51st, 17:54

Sam Kilgore: 54th, 18:00

Matthew Harden: 60th, 18:18

Spain Park

Max Smith*: 18th, 16:50

Keith Warner*: 20th, 16:52

Kenneth Bishop*: 31st, 17:09

Garrett Bishop: 33rd, 17:16

Carter Busby: 52nd, 17:54

James Sheffield: 56th, 18:05

Jackson Cooper: 59th, 18:17

JT Brownlee: 61st, 18:23

Bradley Hughes: 63rd, 18:29

Zane McPeters: 67th, 18:36

* Qualified for state as an individual

