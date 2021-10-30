The Reset: Jags win it all

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags storm head coach Kellye Bowen as Bowen brings the Class 7A state championship trophy to the team after sweeping McGill-Toolen for the state title at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Spain Park football team finished its season with a loss to Hueytown last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game. The Jaguars finished the season with a 2-8 record.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team won the program’s first state championship last Thursday with a 3-0 win over McGill-Toolen in the Class 7A final. Click here to read the story of the team’s title run.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park girls and Hoover boys qualified for the state meet with their performances at the section meet last Thursday.

Hoover’s boys dominated the boys race, winning the team title. Elijah Joseph finished fourth to lead the Bucs, while Matthew Harden placed sixth and Charles Morris finished eighth to give the Bucs three runners in the top 10. Zander Dakis (11th), Danny Tackett (13th), Brody Church (17th) and Chase Joseph (26th) also ran for the Bucs.

Spain Park finished fifth in the boys race, but Keith Warner had a strong showing with his ninth-place finish. Webb Harper and Garrett Bishop placed in the top 20 as well.

In the girls race, Spain Park finished third and Hoover placed fourth. Mackenzie Culpepper led Spain Park with a second-place finish. Peyton LeCroy and Delaney Vickers finished in ninth and 10th, while Savannah Hodgens was 12th. Gianna Thornton (32nd), Mackenzie Colbaugh (33rd) and Chloe Finnocchiaro (36th) also ran.

Hoover’s girls were led by Lila Hunter, who crossed the line seventh. Ashley Girouard finished 15th and Lana Kate Hammonds came across 19th. Tamsyn Gibbs (22nd), Ava Sparks (23rd), Catherine Wallace (25th) and Georgia Anderson (31st) competed as well.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hoover girls flag football team wrapped up its season last week. In the South Division tournament, the Bucs beat Jackson-Olin on Monday before falling to Wenonah on Wednesday.

Spain Park also competed in the South Division tournament. The Jaguars beat Carver-Birmingham 12-7 on Monday, before falling to John Carroll 21-6 in the semifinals Wednesday.

Spain Park wrapped up its season with a couple shutout victories Thursday. The Jags beat Vestavia Hills 18-0 and beat Huntsville 35-0.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.