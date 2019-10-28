The Reset: Bucs volleyball advances to state

× 1 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Kendal Youngblood (3) celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 2 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aly Durban (4) passes during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 3 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Aly Durban (4) during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 4 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Hoover players celebrates during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 5 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aly Durban (4) passes during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 6 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Hoover's Aly Durban (4) passes during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 7 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Cliff Melton during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. × 8 of 8 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Hoover head coach Chris Camper during a Class 7A North Super Regional match between Hoover and Huntsville on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center. Prev Next

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team pulled off an impressive win over Mountain Brook last Friday night in the Bucs’ region finale. Click here for a full recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Bucs conclude the regular season when they host IMG Academy (Fla.). Hoover will host Sparkman in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Nov. 8.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team fell to Tuscaloosa County last Thursday night in the Jags’ final region contest. Click here for the story from the game.

This Friday, the Jags host Shades Valley in their season finale.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team began postseason play last week, and locked up a state tournament berth.

On Tuesday, the Bucs won the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. Hoover rolled past Tuscaloosa County (25-8, 25-8, 25-7) in the semifinals and knocked off Thompson (28-26, 25-17, 25-20) in the final.

Hoover played in the 7A North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville over the weekend. On Friday, the Bucs locked up that state tournament spot with a four-set win over Huntsville (21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13). Hoover fell to Mountain Brook (18-25, 18-25, 26-24, 8-25) but rebounded to knock off Thompson (25-17, 27-25, 18-25, 32-30).

This week, Hoover plays Enterprise at 9:30 a.m. in the quarterfinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Should the Bucs win, they would play again at 3:30 p.m. The state final is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team saw its season come to a close last week. The Jags fell to Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament (25-17, 22-25, 24-26, 20-25).

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country teams ran in the Last Chance Invitational in Scottsboro last Thursday. The Jags girls finished fourth and the boys placed fifth. Holland Lidikay paced the girls team, as she placed fourth in 19:42. Mackenzie Culpepper finished seventh. Keith Warner (20th) and Max Smith (21st) were the top boys.

