The Reset: Jags advance to state tournament

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team pulled off its biggest win of the year last Friday, beating Thompson 24-21 to finish off a 10-0 regular season. Click here for the recap of the game.

Spain Park finished off region play with a 35-7 win over Tuscaloosa County. Click here for the story of the game.

Hoover takes its open date this week ahead of the playoffs. Spain Park wraps up its season on Thursday against Hueytown.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park volleyball teams played in the Class 7A North Regional last week, with Spain Park advancing to the state tournament.

Hoover and Spain Park squared off in the opening round last Thursday, with Spain Park winning 3-1. On Friday, Spain Park beat Grissom 3-0 and defeated Thompson 3-0 to earn the top seed from the North.

Spain Park begins state tournament play Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against Enterprise at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country team hosted the Spain Park Last Chance event last Thursday and dominated the boys and girls races.

Mackenzie Culpepper won the girls race with a time of 20:54. Savannah Hodgens, Delaney Vickers and Peyton LeCroy gave the Jags a clean sweep of the top four, with Gianna Thornton and McKenzi Coburn also finishing in the top 10.

In the boys race, Kenneth Bishop, Weston Higginbotham, Garrett Bishop, Webb Harper, JT Brownlee and Mac McPeters all finished in the top 10.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The Hoover swimming and diving team co-hosted the Over the Mountain Invitational last Tuesday. Hoover placed second on the boys and girls sides. The girls relay team of Jadyn Lite, Nairika Hamzavy, Lily Fu and Lila Hunter won the 200-yard freestyle relay. Fu won the 200 individual medley and Lite won the 200 breast stroke. The boys relay team of Leo Song, Victor Song, Ken Ning and Lukas Fu won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Lukas Fu won both the 200 individual medley and the 100 back stroke. Victor Song won both the 50 freestyle and the 100 breast stroke. Lucy Benoit took second place in the dive competition, Hamzavy was third, Tinzley Pfifer finished fourth and Sydney Lee was sixth.

BOWLING

The Hoover boys bowling team had a strong start to the season, notching an area win against Helena. The Bucs started with a clean game, as the team went on to win 4-2 in the Baker round. Alex Lee led the way with 12 strikes, followed by Carter Hughes with 7 strikes and Rhett Pearson with 5 strikes.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.