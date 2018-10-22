The Reset: Volleyball teams wrap up regular season

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Volleyball Hoover's Amiyah King (3) sets during a match between Hoover and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team secured its spot in the state playoffs with a 31-14 win over rival Vestavia Hills last Friday night. This Friday, the Bucs conclude Class 7A, Region 3 play at home against Mountain Brook.

Spain Park

Spain Park’s football team snapped its six-game losing streak with a 21-0 shutout win over Oak Mountain last Friday. This Friday, the Jags wrap up Class 7A, Region 3 play by hosting Tuscaloosa County.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team finished up the regular season last week with a pair of dominant victories. On Tuesday, the Bucs swept Class 7A, Area 5 foe Tuscaloosa County (25-9, 25-18, 25-17). Amiyah King led the team with 38 assists and 11 digs. Rya McKinnon led the offense with 16 kills, while Caroline Raybon added 10 kills, six digs and four aces in the match.

On Thursday, the Bucs improved to 34-9 on the season with a sweep of James Clemens (25-12, 25-15, 25-13). King led the Bucs with 32 assists, seven digs and four aces. McKinnon had 14 kills and six digs. Raybon and Gabbi Essix added nine kills each and Mackenzie Martin led the defense with nine digs.

This week, the postseason begins. Hoover won Area 5 and hosts the area tournament on Tuesday. The Bucs will play fourth-seed Tuscaloosa County at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. With a win, Hoover would secure a spot at the super regional tournament later this week. The winner of that match plays the winner between Thompson and Oak Mountain at 6:30 p.m.

Spain Park

Spain Park finished up the regular season with a busy week last week. The Jags fell to both Jasper and Ramsay in a tri-match on Tuesday, but they rebounded to win six matches over the weekend to win the Prattville Smash Tournament. Some notable stats from the week:

Sha’Kevia Hogan: 57 kills, 45 digs, 10 blocks, 6 aces

Paris Morris: 50 kills, 17 digs, 15 blocks, 10 aces

Audrey Rothman: 46 kills, 65 digs, 4 blocks, 14 aces

Jessica Veal: 163 assists, 29 digs, 3 aces

Allie DeSantis: 17 assists, 6 aces, 4 kills, 37 digs

Lexie Fowler: 90 digs, 8 assists

Olivia Stark: 29 kills, 5 aces, 13 blocks, 14 digs

Kendall Irwin: 20 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs

This week, the postseason begins. The Jags have fallen victim to a tough area the last few years and they will have a tough matchup in the area tournament once again this season. On Tuesday, Spain Park faces Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Mountain Brook. The match will take place at 5:30 p.m., and the winner secures a spot in the super regional tournament later this week. The winner also moves on to the area tournament final at 7 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

Hoover’s cross-country teams competed in the 27th Annual Husky Challenge in Trussville on Saturday. The boys finished fourth overall and the girls placed fifth in the varsity event.

Emma Langley led the girls team with a fifth-place finish, completing the 5K in 20:06.44. Haley Stallworth (23rd, 21:03.75), Reagan Hendricks (31st, 21:17.42), Alyssa Halcomb (33rd, 21:24.67), Erin Cannon (36th, 21:30.39) and Anna Caroline Knight (50th, 21:54.3) all finished in the top 50.

Will Couch led the boys, coming home in fifth in 16:47.07, Drew Kilgore (13th, 17:00.48) and Lane Tincher (17th, 17:08.98) were the next two finishers.

