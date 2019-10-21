The Reset: Football teams win, volleyball finishes regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Hoover’s Baxley Downs (2) sets the ball in a match against Mountain Brook on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Hoover High School. Mountain Brook swept Hoover in Tuesday’s match. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team rallied to beat rival and Class 7A, Region 3 opponent Vestavia Hills last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Bucs travel to Mountain Brook to conclude region play.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team persevered and pulled out a double overtime win against Oak Mountain last Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 game. Click here for the story of the game.

This Friday, the Jags finish up region play at Tuscaloosa County.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week by winning both ends of a tri-match on Thursday, beating James Clemens (25-14, 25-12) and Chelsea (21-25, 25-21, 15-10).

On Tuesday, Hoover will host the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament. Hoover will face Tuscaloosa County in one semifinal, with Oak Mountain playing Thompson in the other. The final is set for 6 p.m., with the two finalists securing a berth in the North Super Regional tournament, set to be played later this week in Huntsville.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team finished regular season play on Thursday with a sweep of Helena (25-14, 25-10, 25-17).

This Tuesday, Mountain Brook hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Mountain Brook will play the winner between Hewitt-Trussville and John Carroll in one semifinal, while Spain Park and Vestavia Hills meet in the other. The two finalists will advance to the North Super Regional tournament in Huntsville, set to be played Friday and Saturday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams raced in the 28th Annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday. In the boys race, Hoover finished third and Spain Park placed seventh, with the girls teams finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Owen Marquardt (13th) and John Michael Williamson (21st) paced the Hoover boys, and Max Smith (10th) and Keith Warner (15th) led the Spain Park boys. Leading the Hoover girls were Lauren Wallace (10th) and Alyssa Halcomb (16th). Mackenzie Culpepper (sixth) and Holland Lidikay (20th) paced Spain Park.

