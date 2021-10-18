The Reset: Bucs remain unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Hoover Football Hoover, Wide Receiver RJ Hamilton (08) and Kamal Amerson (26) after a score on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Hoover defeated the Tuscaloosa County 49-07. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team remained undefeated last Friday with a win over Tuscaloosa County. Click here for a recap of that game.

Spain Park suffered a big loss to Vestavia Hills. Click here for the story of that one.

This week, both teams wrap up region play. Hoover hosts Thompson in a game that will decide the region title, while Spain Park hosts Tuscaloosa County.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last Thursday, knocking off Gadsden City and Vestavia Hills.

Some stats from the tournament:

Audrey Rothman: 28 kills, 10 aces, 10 digs, 4 blocks

Emily Breazeale: 18 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces

Bella Halyard: 25 assists, 6 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces

Lilly Johnson: 26 assists, 4 digs

Hoover finished as the runner-up in the Area 5 tournament, beating Tuscaloosa County before falling to Thompson.

The Jags are now 41-4 on the season. Hoover and Spain Park will face off in the 7A North Super Regional on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country team participated in the 30th annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday. The Hoover boys finished second as a team, while the girls finished fourth.

The boys had two top-10 finishers, with Charles Morris placing second and Danny Tackett crossing the line eighth. Zander Dakis was 12th, Brody Church and Luke Hunter finished 15th and 16th, Zachary Cooper placed 22nd and Cannon Peters was 26th to earn points for the team.

The girls also had two in the top 10, with Lila Hunter and Ashley Girouard crossing the line seventh and eighth. Lana Kate Hammonds (20th), Ava Sparks (21st), Sarah Hertz (23rd), Tamsyn Gibbs (30th) and Catherine Wallace (33rd) also scored points.

Spain Park traveled to Tallahassee, Florida, for the FSU Invitational, which proved to be stout competition for the Jaguars. The Jags performed capably, though, finishing 10th on the girls side to highlight the event.

Mackenzie Culpepper led the girls team by posting a 22nd-place finish in the race, with a time of 19:11. Delaney Vickers and Savannah Hodgens both were in the top 60.

Keith Warner was the top boys runner, running in 59th with a time of 16:33. Kenneth Bishop and Webb Harper placed in the top 100 as well.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Hoover girls flag football team picked up three wins last week. On Tuesday, the Bucs pitched a pair of shutouts, beating Sparkman 44-0 and taking down Ramsay 25-0. The following night, Hoover beat Vestavia Hills 13-7.

Spain Park split a pair of matches last week, beating Helena 53-7 on Tuesday before falling to John Carroll 42-6 on Wednesday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.