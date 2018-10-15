The Reset: Bucs blow by Jags

× Expand Sarah Finnegan SPHS vs Hoover football 2018 Dylan Pauly (24) runs the ball during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on Otober 12, 2018 at Jaguar Stadium.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover’s football team ran away from Spain Park with a 32-7 win last Friday night. This week, the Bucs travel to Vestavia Hills, while the Jags head to Oak Mountain.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s volleyball team won six of eight matches last week, beginning with a five-set victory over Helena (25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 17-25, 15-9) on Monday. Amiyah King led the Bucs with 49 assists, seven digs, three kills and two aces. Rya McKinnon and Gabbi Essix led the offense with 19 and 15 kills, respectively. McKinnon also tallied 11 digs and four blocks. Amelia Auchmuty led the defense with 14 digs.

Over the weekend, the Bucs competed in the Margaret Blalock Tournament and split their matches on Friday, beating Hewitt-Trussville (25-22, 25-9) and losing to Hazel Green (25-19, 25-27, 13-15). They fell to Bayside (23-25, 21-25) on Saturday and were relegated to the Silver bracket, but they won the next four matches to win it. Hoover defeated Pleasant Valley, Alexandria, Homewood and Vestavia Hills (28-26, 25-23) to emerge victorious. Some notable stats from the tournament:

King: 110 assists, 20 digs, 7 aces, 3 blocks

McKinnon: 62 kills, 34 digs, 13 aces, 7 blocks

Essix: 32 kills

Caroline Raybon: 28 kills

Auchmuty: 37 digs, 5 aces

Mackenzie Martin: 30 digs, 4 aces

This week, the Bucs play Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and face James Clemens on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.

Spain Park

Spain Park had a busy week last week, starting with Senior Night festivities to honor seniors Sha’Kevia Hogan, Allie DeSantis and Lora Watkins on Tuesday, as the Jags defeated area opponent John Carroll (25-18, 25-12, 24-26, 25-15). On Thursday, Spain Park was knocked off by Vestavia Hills (23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 20-25).

Over the weekend, the Jags played in the Margaret Blalock Tournament, hosted by Homewood. Spain Park picked up wins over Bob Jones, Alexandria and McAdory and fell to McGill-Toolen and Hazel Green. Some notable stats from the week:

Sha'Kevia Hogan: 60 kills, 65 digs, 8 blocks, 5 aces

Paris Morris: 39 kills, 9 blocks, 11 digs, 5 aces

Audrey Rothman: 38 kills, 64 digs, 7 blocks, 11 aces

Allie DeSantis: 73 assists, 47 digs, 13 aces, 6 blocks

Olivia Stark: 34 kills, 12 blocks, 8 digs, 7 aces

Jessica Veal: 86 assists, 26 digs

Lexie Fowler: 51 digs

Kendall Irwin: 13 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs

Lora Watkins: 13 digs, 4 aces

This week, Spain Park plays at Ramsay on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season over the weekend in Prattville’s tournament.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Spain Park

The Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the DEW It on the Trails event in Decatur on Saturday. The girls team came home with a fifth-place finish, while the boys finished 12th.

Mackenzie Culpepper (second, 19:10.5) and Jacob Warner (fourth, 16:03.5) continued their great seasons to this point, to lead the girls and boys teams, respectively. Holland Lidikay (26th, 20:59.5), Paige Walls (43rd, 21:28.4), Lyric Bryant (53rd, 21:50.8) and Abigail Jenkins (65th, 21:59.7) were the next four finishers on the girls side.

For the boys, Carter Busby (96th, 18:42.2) and Josh Nonnengard (99th, 18:45.9) cracked the top 100.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.