The Reset: Bucs outlast Jags on gridiron

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson 2019 Hoover Football Action during a game between Spain Park and Hoover on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Hoover Met.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team outlasted pesky Spain Park 42-35 last Friday night in an entertaining city rivalry game. Click here for the full recap.

This week, Hoover hosts Vestavia Hills and Spain Park plays at home against Oak Mountain in a pair of Class 7A, Region 3 matchups.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team put together a solid week with the exception of a pair of losses to Mountain Brook. On Tuesday, the Bucs were swept by the Spartans (22-25, 16-25, 13-25) and they fell again on Saturday in the final of the Margaret Blalock Invitational (19-25, 13-25).

But over the weekend, Hoover rolled off six wins in the Blalock tournament, beating Hazel Green (25-19, 19-25, 15-11), John Carroll (25-11, 25-12), Huntsville (25-20, 25-21), Homewood (25-11, 25-17), Bob Jones (25-11, 25-23) and Bayside Academy (25-23, 21-25, 16-14).

Some notable stats from the week:

Gabbi Essix: 64 kills (13 against Hazel Green), two digs

Laurel Burkhardt: five aces, 52 digs (13 against Hazel Green, 10 against Bayside and 10 against Bob Jones), 28 kills

This week, Hoover wraps up the regular season on Thursday by hosting a tri-match with Chelsea and James Clemens.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team played an area match and a tournament last week. On Tuesday, the Jags fell to Class 7A, Area 6 opponent Vestavia Hills in five sets (22-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22, 8-15).

Over the weekend, Spain Park rallied from a couple of pool losses to win the silver bracket of the Margaret Blalock Invitational. The Jags knocked off Daphne (25-12, 25-12), barely lost to Bob Jones (24-26, 25-27) and McGill-Toolen (23-25, 25-18, 13-15) and rebounded to beat Tuscaloosa County (25-14, 25-12), Homewood (25-13, 25-21), Sparkman (25-10, 25-11) and Auburn (25-21, 25-15).

Some notable stats from the week:

Jessica Veal: 160 assists, 21 digs, five aces

Audrey Rothman: 65 kills, 35 digs, nine blocks, three aces

Paris Morris: 44 kills, nine digs, seven aces

Lexie Fowler: 45 digs, three aces

Olivia Stark: 31 kills, nine blocks, five aces

Alex Wright: 27 kills, seven blocks

Katelyn Walsh: 19 digs

Paige Ingersoll: 16 digs

This week, Spain Park concludes the regular season with a tri-match against Bob Jones and Hazel Green on Tuesday and a trip to Helena on Thursday.

